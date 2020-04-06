Caesar’s sets college football win totals for 2020 season

We may have questions about when the college football season will begin, but the oddsmakers never rest. Caesar’s Entertainment has released its batch of win totals for every FBS team for the 2020 season, with the usual suspects receiving some of the highest win totals for the new season.

Alabama has the highest win total from the sportsbook with a line set at 10.5 SEC East contenders Georgia and Florida each have been given a win total of 10. Defending national champion LSU opens at a win total of 9, according to the information relayed by Chris Fallicia of ESPN, via Twitter.

Defending Big Ten champion Ohio State has the highest win total in the Big Ten, 11. Penn State and Wisconsin are next in line with a win total projection of 9.5, followed by Michigan at 9. Not surprisingly, Clemson easily has the highest win total on the board in the ACC, at 11.5.

Based on the win totals from Caesars, Oklahoma (10) and Oregon (9.5) appear to be the conference favorites in the Big 12 and Pac-12, respectively.

You can check out the win totals for every FBS team, broken down by conference and including independents, below:

SEC, Big Ten and Mountain West win totals from ⁦@CaesarsEnt⁩ pic.twitter.com/rq1TRQWHAD — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) April 6, 2020

MAC, Sun Belt and American win totals from ⁦@CaesarsEnt⁩ pic.twitter.com/5tnn99CxXc — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) April 6, 2020

Conference USA and Independent win totals from ⁦@CaesarsEnt⁩ pic.twitter.com/0ChbKpSRvW — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) April 6, 2020

Anyone going to go with me on a Rutgers over 2.5 wins this year? There is an outside chance of it hitting before October. You heard it here first.

