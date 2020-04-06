Clemson adds two more tombstones to football graveyard

Clemson may not have won the national championship last season, but the ACC champion Tigers did claim a pair of signature victories on their path to the national title game. Now, as is a tradition at Clemson, those victories are forever memorialized in Clemson football’s graveyard.
Clemson places tombstones for significant victories at the football practice fields. Significant victories are described as victories over ranked opponents that are played away from Death Valley. Last season, Clemson clobbered Virginia in the ACC Championship Game for its only win over a ranked opponent in the regular season. The Tigers then topped Big Ten champion Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, the stage for one of the semifinal matchups in the College Football Playoff.
Now, those victories have a reserved plot in Clemson’s graveyard display.
Clemson Football’s latest editions to its Tombstone Tradition, wins over ranked opponents away from Death Valley. It’s a tradition that started in 1989. @bartboat took these for us a few weeks ago prior to #Clemson’s Pro Day On March 12. pic.twitter.com/Z7WbNsIzd0
— TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) April 5, 2020
Of course, Clemson was hoping to add another black tombstone to the graveyard this spring. Clemson uses black tombstones for national title victories. Clemson was unable to add a third tombstone to the collection this year after losing to LSU in the national championship game in January.