Clemson adds two more tombstones to football graveyard

When he’s not lighting up Twitter, Mike Leach has been busy adding transfers to his Mississippi State football roster. Over the last week, Leach has lost two to Ye Olde Portal. Possibly because of that same Twitter machine.

Last Thursday, the Mississippi State football head coach sent out a tweet in which he apologized for anyone he offended in a previous tweet. In the tweet in question, the caption read “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf..” The picture attached to it? An elderly woman knitting a noose.

A handful of Leach’s followers were offended by the tweet. In response to Leach’s original tweet, Mississippi State football player Fabien Lovett wrote simply, “Wtf.”

Coincidentally or not, Lovett used his personal Twitter account a day later to announce that he has entered the NCAA transfer database. The defensive lineman didn’t specifically cite Leach’s tweet as the trigger for his decision to leave the Mississippi State football team. His father, though, confirmed later that the tweet played a role.

Monday, on Twitter, one of Lovett’s teammates, Brevyn Jones, confirmed that he too has entered the portal. The offensive lineman gave no indication that his potential departure was or wasn’t related to the Leach tweet.

I have officially entered the transfer portal with all years of eligibility left‼️ — Brevyn Jones🦍™ (@BrevynJ) April 6, 2020

Jones subsequently confirmed to 247Sports.com that he has already been contacted by Florida State. And Maryland and Houston as well.

“My plan is to just take it slow right now and find the best fit. I really wanna wait till I can visit other schools,” the lineman stated. Earlier this month, the NCAA extended its ban on in-person recruiting through May 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jones was a three-star signee as part of the Mississippi State football Class of 2019. The Alabama native played in one game as a true freshman. Because of that, he has been able to take a redshirt. After sitting out the 2020 season (presumably), Jones will be left with three seasons of eligibility he can use starting in 2021.

Jan. 9, Leach was named the new head coach of the Mississippi State football team. Since then, the Pirate has added at least four transfers. All of which, incidentally, will come in from Power Five programs: