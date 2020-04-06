college football
College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

By John TaylorApr 6, 2020, 9:46 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 6, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Illinois athletic director sets expectations for 2019 at bowl game or bust: “I fully expect it to happen”
THE SYNOPSIS: Josh Whitman‘s not-so-subtle ultimatum proved prescient, with Lovie Smith leading Illinois to the Redbox Bowl.  It marked the Illini’s first postseason appearance since 2014.  Smith, incidentally, is now 15-34 in four seasons in Champaign.

2018

THE HEADLINE: A&M’s Koda Martin recovering after heat stroke, 106-degree fever left lineman near death
THE SYNOPSIS: This was certainly the scariest situation in the spring of 2018.  Martin ultimately fully recovered.  He also ultimately transferred to Syracuse two months later.  Orange head coach Dino Babers is also Martin’s father-in-law.  The offensive lineman’s father, Kirk Martin, was the Orange’s quarterbacks coach.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Kentucky signee who said Urban, OSU ‘treated me like crap’ clarifies quotes, apologizes
THE SYNOPSIS: “I was at Ohio State having a private meeting with Urban Meyer. I had gone up to camp there, and they had treated me like a piece of meat, just treated me like crap.” — Landon Young, late March.

“The quotes that were attributed to me in an article… were mistaken and in no way reflect my feelings toward coach Urban Meyer and the Ohio State program.” — Landon Young, a week later.

2015

THE HEADLINE: 410-pound TE listed as co-starter on Baylor’s post-spring depth chart
THE SYNOPSIS: The previous season, LaQuan McGowan was a 390-pound offensive lineman who set the college football world aflame with an 18-yard touchdown reception in the Cotton Bowl loss to Michigan State. In 2015, the senior caught two passes for 23 yards.  Both of those catches were touchdowns.  He also ran the ball once for two yards.  He finished his collegiate career with three catches.  All three of which went for scores.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Seven-year-old battling brain cancer scores TD in Nebraska’s spring game
THE SYNOPSIS: That part of Jack Hoffman’s story was awesome.  It then got even better.  After the cancer went into remission, then returned, then went into remission again, Hoffman was offered a scholarship to play football at Midland University in Nebraska.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Tragic: Minnesota confirms death of linebacker
THE SYNOPSIS: The cause of 22-year-old Gary Tinsley‘s death was later determined to be due to an enlarged heart.

2009

THE HEADLINE: PLAYBOY CANCELING ALL-AMERICAN TEAM WEEKEND*
THE SYNOPSIS: For those who read Playboy just for the All-American teams (winkwink nudgenudge), this was a stiff blow.

Clemson edges Ohio State as national title favorite in latest national title odds from Caesar’s

By Kevin McGuireApr 6, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
Another week has brought us another batch of national title odds to gloss over. And although the sportsbook may be different, the usual names appear to be the betting favorites to win the college football national championship in 2020.

Clemson is the favorite to win it all next season, according to the latest national title odds released by Caesar’s on Monday (Caesars also released their win totals for the upcoming season). The Tigers are on the board with +250 odds to win it all, staying slightly ahead of Ohio State (+300) and ahead of SEC contenders Alabama (+500) and Georgia (+700). That order falls in line with the top three on the board from an offshore sportsbook recently reviewed (HERE).

Defending national champion LSU has been given the same odds to repeat as national champion as the Oklahoma Sooners, at 18-1. The Florida Gators are ahead of both at 12-1.

Ben Fawkes of ESPN shared the national title odds via Twitter, including odds for Oregon, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Penn State.

Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama had the highest win totals released by Caesar’s on Monday.

Caesar’s sets college football win totals for 2020 season

By Kevin McGuireApr 6, 2020, 3:49 PM EDT
We may have questions about when the college football season will begin, but the oddsmakers never rest. Caesar’s Entertainment has released its batch of win totals for every FBS team for the 2020 season, with the usual suspects receiving some of the highest win totals for the new season.

Alabama has the highest win total from the sportsbook with a line set at 10.5 SEC East contenders Georgia and Florida each have been given a win total of 10. Defending national champion LSU opens at a win total of 9, according to the information relayed by Chris Fallicia of ESPN, via Twitter.

Defending Big Ten champion Ohio State has the highest win total in the Big Ten, 11. Penn State and Wisconsin are next in line with a win total projection of 9.5, followed by Michigan at 9. Not surprisingly, Clemson easily has the highest win total on the board in the ACC, at 11.5.

Based on the win totals from Caesars, Oklahoma (10) and Oregon (9.5) appear to be the conference favorites in the Big 12 and Pac-12, respectively.

You can check out the win totals for every FBS team, broken down by conference and including independents, below:

Anyone going to go with me on a Rutgers over 2.5 wins this year? There is an outside chance of it hitting before October. You heard it here first.

Report: Washington adds 2022 game with Kent State

By Zach BarnettApr 6, 2020, 1:30 PM EDT
Washington and Kent State will open their 2022 season against each other, according to documents obtained by FBSchedules.com.

The game, to be played in Seattle, will be played Sept. 3, 2022. The Golden Flashes will make $1.8 million for the trip.

It will be the first meeting between the schools. Washington last played a MAC school on Oct. 12, 1991, a 48-0 win over Toledo en route to that season’s national championship. Kent State opened the 2019 season against Arizona State, a 30-7 loss in Tempe.

Washington will also host Portland State either Sept. 10 or 17. Kent State also has a trip to Georgia slated for three weeks after its sojourn to Seattle.

Texas retrieves OL Denzel Okafor from transfer portal

By Zach BarnettApr 6, 2020, 12:46 PM EDT
For the second time this year, Texas has lost a player to the portal, ventured inside and pulled him back.

After talking linebacker Juwan Mitchell back to campus in February, less than a week after he entered, Texas has now re-recruited offensive lineman Denzel Okafor, a program spokesman confirmed to the Dallas Morning News. Okafor entered the portal on March 25.

The fifth-year center was, and still is, in the running for a starting spot, which made it all the more confusing as to why he left in the first place. The Lewisville, Texas, native played in 13 games in 2019 and started against Iowa State. He also started four games as a true sophomore in 2017 and has 39 career appearances to his name.

As part of a group that returns left tackle Sam Cosmi, guard Junior Angilau and swing player Derek Kerstetter, Okafor could see tackle at guard or tackle, depending on how the other open positions turn out.

 