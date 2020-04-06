College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 6, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Illinois athletic director sets expectations for 2019 at bowl game or bust: “I fully expect it to happen”

THE SYNOPSIS: Josh Whitman‘s not-so-subtle ultimatum proved prescient, with Lovie Smith leading Illinois to the Redbox Bowl. It marked the Illini’s first postseason appearance since 2014. Smith, incidentally, is now 15-34 in four seasons in Champaign.

2018

THE HEADLINE: A&M’s Koda Martin recovering after heat stroke, 106-degree fever left lineman near death

THE SYNOPSIS: This was certainly the scariest situation in the spring of 2018. Martin ultimately fully recovered. He also ultimately transferred to Syracuse two months later. Orange head coach Dino Babers is also Martin’s father-in-law. The offensive lineman’s father, Kirk Martin, was the Orange’s quarterbacks coach.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Kentucky signee who said Urban, OSU ‘treated me like crap’ clarifies quotes, apologizes

THE SYNOPSIS: “I was at Ohio State having a private meeting with Urban Meyer. I had gone up to camp there, and they had treated me like a piece of meat, just treated me like crap.” — Landon Young, late March.

“The quotes that were attributed to me in an article… were mistaken and in no way reflect my feelings toward coach Urban Meyer and the Ohio State program.” — Landon Young, a week later.

2015

THE HEADLINE: 410-pound TE listed as co-starter on Baylor’s post-spring depth chart

THE SYNOPSIS: The previous season, LaQuan McGowan was a 390-pound offensive lineman who set the college football world aflame with an 18-yard touchdown reception in the Cotton Bowl loss to Michigan State. In 2015, the senior caught two passes for 23 yards. Both of those catches were touchdowns. He also ran the ball once for two yards. He finished his collegiate career with three catches. All three of which went for scores.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Seven-year-old battling brain cancer scores TD in Nebraska’s spring game

THE SYNOPSIS: That part of Jack Hoffman’s story was awesome. It then got even better. After the cancer went into remission, then returned, then went into remission again, Hoffman was offered a scholarship to play football at Midland University in Nebraska.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Tragic: Minnesota confirms death of linebacker

THE SYNOPSIS: The cause of 22-year-old Gary Tinsley‘s death was later determined to be due to an enlarged heart.

2009

THE HEADLINE: PLAYBOY CANCELING ALL-AMERICAN TEAM WEEKEND*

THE SYNOPSIS: For those who read Playboy just for the All-American teams (winkwink nudgenudge), this was a stiff blow.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)