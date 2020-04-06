NBC Sports launching new daily sports talk show, hosted by Mike Tirico

If you’re missing sports as much as most of the free world, NBC Sports is here to assuage some of your anguish.
Monday at noon ET, NBC Sports will launch a new daily sports talk show, Lunch Talk Live, that will be hosted by Mike Tirico. The longtime and well-respected sportscaster will be “joined by special guests, including current and former athletes, NBC Sports’ lineup of on-air commentators, and other prominent voices and figures within sports and media.”
Lunch Talk Live will be shown on NBCSN, as well as across all NBC Sports digital platforms. To stream the show on any of your devices, click HERE. You can also follow on Twitter at: @LunchTalkNBCSN.
From the release:
Lunch Talk Live focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.
“In these challenging times, we are all missing sports and the people who make sports memories,” said Tirico. “Hopefully, we can bring a midday connection with some of them to help fill the void.”
Sam Flood, NBC Sports Executive Producer & President of Production, said: “We’re excited to bring viewers fresh programming every day with unique, topical conversations from prominent individuals in all corners of sports. This will be a daily lunch date to share sports and stories we miss during these unique times.”
The hour-long show will air weekdays at Noon ET on NBCSN and stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Select content and interviews will additionally be hosted on NBC Sports’ YouTube channel and social media platforms.
Tirico will host Lunch Talk Live episodes remotely, beginning this Monday.
The guest list for the debut show is as follows:
- 12:00 ET — Justin Leonard // Peter King
- 12:15 ET — Cris Collinsworth & Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 12:30 ET — Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski
- 12:40 ET — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson
- 12:50 ET — Jeff Burton & Steve Letarte
Another week has brought us another batch of national title odds to gloss over. And although the sportsbook may be different, the usual names appear to be the betting favorites to win the college football national championship in 2020.
Clemson is the favorite to win it all next season, according to the latest national title odds released by Caesar’s on Monday (Caesars also released their win totals for the upcoming season). The Tigers are on the board with +250 odds to win it all, staying slightly ahead of Ohio State (+300) and ahead of SEC contenders Alabama (+500) and Georgia (+700). That order falls in line with the top three on the board from an offshore sportsbook recently reviewed (HERE).
Defending national champion LSU has been given the same odds to repeat as national champion as the Oklahoma Sooners, at 18-1. The Florida Gators are ahead of both at 12-1.
Ben Fawkes of ESPN shared the national title odds via Twitter, including odds for Oregon, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Penn State.
Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama had the highest win totals released by Caesar’s on Monday.
We may have questions about when the college football season will begin, but the oddsmakers never rest. Caesar’s Entertainment has released its batch of win totals for every FBS team for the 2020 season, with the usual suspects receiving some of the highest win totals for the new season.
Alabama has the highest win total from the sportsbook with a line set at 10.5 SEC East contenders Georgia and Florida each have been given a win total of 10. Defending national champion LSU opens at a win total of 9, according to the information relayed by Chris Fallicia of ESPN, via Twitter.
Defending Big Ten champion Ohio State has the highest win total in the Big Ten, 11. Penn State and Wisconsin are next in line with a win total projection of 9.5, followed by Michigan at 9. Not surprisingly, Clemson easily has the highest win total on the board in the ACC, at 11.5.
Based on the win totals from Caesars, Oklahoma (10) and Oregon (9.5) appear to be the conference favorites in the Big 12 and Pac-12, respectively.
You can check out the win totals for every FBS team, broken down by conference and including independents, below:
Anyone going to go with me on a Rutgers over 2.5 wins this year? There is an outside chance of it hitting before October. You heard it here first.
Washington and Kent State will open their 2022 season against each other, according to documents obtained by FBSchedules.com.
The game, to be played in Seattle, will be played Sept. 3, 2022. The Golden Flashes will make $1.8 million for the trip.
It will be the first meeting between the schools. Washington last played a MAC school on Oct. 12, 1991, a 48-0 win over Toledo en route to that season’s national championship. Kent State opened the 2019 season against Arizona State, a 30-7 loss in Tempe.
Washington will also host Portland State either Sept. 10 or 17. Kent State also has a trip to Georgia slated for three weeks after its sojourn to Seattle.
For the second time this year, Texas has lost a player to the portal, ventured inside and pulled him back.
After talking linebacker Juwan Mitchell back to campus in February, less than a week after he entered, Texas has now re-recruited offensive lineman Denzel Okafor, a program spokesman confirmed to the Dallas Morning News. Okafor entered the portal on March 25.
The fifth-year center was, and still is, in the running for a starting spot, which made it all the more confusing as to why he left in the first place. The Lewisville, Texas, native played in 13 games in 2019 and started against Iowa State. He also started four games as a true sophomore in 2017 and has 39 career appearances to his name.
As part of a group that returns left tackle Sam Cosmi, guard Junior Angilau and swing player Derek Kerstetter, Okafor could see tackle at guard or tackle, depending on how the other open positions turn out.