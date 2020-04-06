NBC Sports launching new daily sports talk show, hosted by Mike Tirico

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’re missing sports as much as most of the free world, NBC Sports is here to assuage some of your anguish.

Monday at noon ET, NBC Sports will launch a new daily sports talk show, Lunch Talk Live, that will be hosted by Mike Tirico. The longtime and well-respected sportscaster will be “joined by special guests, including current and former athletes, NBC Sports’ lineup of on-air commentators, and other prominent voices and figures within sports and media.”

Lunch Talk Live will be shown on NBCSN, as well as across all NBC Sports digital platforms. To stream the show on any of your devices, click HERE. You can also follow on Twitter at: @LunchTalkNBCSN.

From the release:

Lunch Talk Live focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time. “In these challenging times, we are all missing sports and the people who make sports memories,” said Tirico. “Hopefully, we can bring a midday connection with some of them to help fill the void.” Sam Flood, NBC Sports Executive Producer & President of Production, said: “We’re excited to bring viewers fresh programming every day with unique, topical conversations from prominent individuals in all corners of sports. This will be a daily lunch date to share sports and stories we miss during these unique times.” The hour-long show will air weekdays at Noon ET on NBCSN and stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Select content and interviews will additionally be hosted on NBC Sports’ YouTube channel and social media platforms. Tirico will host Lunch Talk Live episodes remotely, beginning this Monday.

The guest list for the debut show is as follows: