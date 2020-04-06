SEC, Cal and Pitt lead the way on NFL’s All-Decade Team for 2010s

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Which conference has produced the best NFL talent over the past decade? Perhaps not too surprisingly, it has been the SEC. A total of 12 SEC players were named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s. The SEC had one more player than the next best-represented conference, the ACC.

LSU and Wisconsin each had two players named to the NFL All-Decade team, with both Badgers representatives — defensive end J.J. Watt and offensive tackle Joe Thomas — being among the eight unanimous selections. LSU is represented by Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu.

There are 53 players on the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team Two of the 53 are Badgers BOTH are 𝘶𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘮𝘰𝘶𝘴 Our guys @joethomas73 @JJWatt 💪#OnWisconsin » #Badgers pic.twitter.com/DBS0q4IfCi — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 6, 2020

The schools that were most represented were California and Pittsburgh. Former Cal players on the team include Aaron Rodgers, Marshawn Lynch, Alex Mack, and Cameron Jordan. Cal made up nearly half of the count for the Pac-12 (9 total players). Pitt’s four players — Aaron Donald, Larry Fitzgerald, Darrelle Revis, and LeSean McCoy — helped boost the ACC’s total as well.

Pitt on @NFL All-Decade Team ⭐ DT Aaron Donald

⭐ WR Larry Fitzgerald

⭐ RB LeSean McCoy

⭐ CB Darrelle Revis From proud Pitt Panthers… …to the greatest in the game!#H2P pic.twitter.com/2xo2m430wR — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) April 6, 2020

To keep things simple, this count is based entirely on what conference schools reside right now. A number of players in the NFL may have played in a different conference than where their alma mater currently sits. Rather than go through and break down the list to include the old Big East, all players were counted under their school’s current conference affiliation. Two Division 2 conferences were represented in the count (Bloomsburg’s Jahri Evans for the PSAC and West Alabama’s Tyreek Hill for the Gulf South).

SEC – 12

ACC – 11

Pac-12 – 9

Big 12 – 6

Big Ten – 5

MAC – 3

American – 2

MWC – 2

Independents – 1

PSAC (D2) – 1

Gulf South (D2) – 1

Congratulations to Bloomsburg University's own Jahri Evans who was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s by the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee today!https://t.co/dWSjIXGji0#Unleashed @BloomUFootball pic.twitter.com/OzsqkMHj8P — BU Huskies (@GoBUHuskies) April 6, 2020

Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady joined some rare company by being named to his second all-decade team.

Follow @KevinOnCFB