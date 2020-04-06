Virginia Tech goes into Houston to land second 4-star commitment

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Just about everyone recruits Houston. Not everyone recruits Houston well. A program joining that group is…. Virginia Tech?

Justin Fuente‘s program over the weekend landed its second 4-star commitment from the greater Houston area in the form of wide receiver Latrell Neville. Neville plays for Hightower High School in Missouri City, south of Houston.

“It’s truly been a blessing and an amazing experience but at this time I would like to announce that my recruitment is closed and I will be committing to… THE Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University,” Neville tweeted Saturday.

What’s understood , doesn’t need to be explained..#COMMITTED 🦃 pic.twitter.com/73PKdwW7YE — S E V E N (@LatrellNeville7) April 6, 2020

Neville joins 4-star dual threat quarterback Dematrius Davis, who has led Houston’s North Shore High School to two straight Class 6A Division I — aka, the big boy division — state championships. Davis committed to the Hokies back in November.

Virginia Tech’s 2021 class contains five pledges and is ranked 19th nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings.