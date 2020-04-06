Virginia Tech goes into Houston to land second 4-star commitment

Just about everyone recruits Houston. Not everyone recruits Houston well. A program joining that group is…. Virginia Tech?
Justin Fuente‘s program over the weekend landed its second 4-star commitment from the greater Houston area in the form of wide receiver Latrell Neville. Neville plays for Hightower High School in Missouri City, south of Houston.
“It’s truly been a blessing and an amazing experience but at this time I would like to announce that my recruitment is closed and I will be committing to… THE Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University,” Neville tweeted Saturday.
Neville joins 4-star dual threat quarterback Dematrius Davis, who has led Houston’s North Shore High School to two straight Class 6A Division I — aka, the big boy division — state championships. Davis committed to the Hokies back in November.
Virginia Tech’s 2021 class contains five pledges and is ranked 19th nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Another week has brought us another batch of national title odds to gloss over. And although the sportsbook may be different, the usual names appear to be the betting favorites to win the college football national championship in 2020.
Clemson is the favorite to win it all next season, according to the latest national title odds released by Caesar’s on Monday (Caesars also released their win totals for the upcoming season). The Tigers are on the board with +250 odds to win it all, staying slightly ahead of Ohio State (+300) and ahead of SEC contenders Alabama (+500) and Georgia (+700). That order falls in line with the top three on the board from an offshore sportsbook recently reviewed (HERE).
Defending national champion LSU has been given the same odds to repeat as national champion as the Oklahoma Sooners, at 18-1. The Florida Gators are ahead of both at 12-1.
Ben Fawkes of ESPN shared the national title odds via Twitter, including odds for Oregon, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Penn State.
Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama had the highest win totals released by Caesar’s on Monday.
We may have questions about when the college football season will begin, but the oddsmakers never rest. Caesar’s Entertainment has released its batch of win totals for every FBS team for the 2020 season, with the usual suspects receiving some of the highest win totals for the new season.
Alabama has the highest win total from the sportsbook with a line set at 10.5 SEC East contenders Georgia and Florida each have been given a win total of 10. Defending national champion LSU opens at a win total of 9, according to the information relayed by Chris Fallicia of ESPN, via Twitter.
Defending Big Ten champion Ohio State has the highest win total in the Big Ten, 11. Penn State and Wisconsin are next in line with a win total projection of 9.5, followed by Michigan at 9. Not surprisingly, Clemson easily has the highest win total on the board in the ACC, at 11.5.
Based on the win totals from Caesars, Oklahoma (10) and Oregon (9.5) appear to be the conference favorites in the Big 12 and Pac-12, respectively.
You can check out the win totals for every FBS team, broken down by conference and including independents, below:
Anyone going to go with me on a Rutgers over 2.5 wins this year? There is an outside chance of it hitting before October. You heard it here first.
Washington and Kent State will open their 2022 season against each other, according to documents obtained by FBSchedules.com.
The game, to be played in Seattle, will be played Sept. 3, 2022. The Golden Flashes will make $1.8 million for the trip.
It will be the first meeting between the schools. Washington last played a MAC school on Oct. 12, 1991, a 48-0 win over Toledo en route to that season’s national championship. Kent State opened the 2019 season against Arizona State, a 30-7 loss in Tempe.
Washington will also host Portland State either Sept. 10 or 17. Kent State also has a trip to Georgia slated for three weeks after its sojourn to Seattle.
For the second time this year, Texas has lost a player to the portal, ventured inside and pulled him back.
After talking linebacker Juwan Mitchell back to campus in February, less than a week after he entered, Texas has now re-recruited offensive lineman Denzel Okafor, a program spokesman confirmed to the Dallas Morning News. Okafor entered the portal on March 25.
The fifth-year center was, and still is, in the running for a starting spot, which made it all the more confusing as to why he left in the first place. The Lewisville, Texas, native played in 13 games in 2019 and started against Iowa State. He also started four games as a true sophomore in 2017 and has 39 career appearances to his name.
As part of a group that returns left tackle Sam Cosmi, guard Junior Angilau and swing player Derek Kerstetter, Okafor could see tackle at guard or tackle, depending on how the other open positions turn out.