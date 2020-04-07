Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cal is the latest football program to see its depth impacted by Ye Olde Portal.

According to Rivals.com, Collin Moore has taken the first step in leaving the Cal football team by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. On his personal Twitter account, Moore has not yet acknowledged the move to the portal.

TE Collin Moore of #Cal has entered the portal as a grad transfer. He has seen action in 14 games during the last two seasons totaling 2 receptions for 11 yards and 1 TD; 6'4" 240 lbs @CalRivals @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) April 4, 2020

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer — or twice daily today — when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Coming out of high school in Novato, Calif., Moore took a greyshirt in 2016. And for those unfamiliar with that term? “A greyshirt is an incoming college freshman who postpones his enrollment in classes until the second term of his freshman year. This means they don’t take classes until the winter term. The NCAA allows college athletes five years to complete four years of eligibility after initial enrollment.”

Moore then didn’t play in 2017 for Cal football and took a redshirt. In 2018, the redshirt junior played in one game. This past season, he played in all 13 games, starting one of those contests.

In that action, Moore caught two passes for 11 yards and a touchdown. That lone score came in Cal’s Redbox Bowl win over Illinois.

Moore is set to graduate from Cal next month. That would allow the tight end to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020. The upcoming season would be his final year of eligibility.