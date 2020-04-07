Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s yet another Colorado connection on Mel Tucker‘s inaugural Michigan State football staff.

In mid-February, Tucker left as the head football coach at Colorado for the same job at Michigan State. In completing his first coaching staff in East Lansing, a couple of Tucker’s former assistants with the Buffaloes followed him to the Spartans.

Those won’t be the only Colorado connections at Michigan State, as it turns out. Late last week, it was reported that Travares Tillman is now a senior defensive assistant at MSU. In a confirmation, Tillman’s personal Twitter page lists him as filling the same role at MSU. Additionally, Tillman has a profile page on MSU’s official website.

Tillman was not retained by new CU head coach Karl Dorrell.

The 43-year-old Tillman spent one season as the defensive backs coach at Colorado. That marked his first on-field job at this level of the sport.

The previous three years, Tillman was a graduate assistant at Georgia. Prior to that, he served as the defensive backs and head track coach for four years (2012-15) at Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia.

Tillman played his college football at Georgia Tech (1996-99). After being selected in the second round of the 2000 draft, the Georgia native went on to have an eight-year career in the NFL.