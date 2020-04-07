North Carolina football
North Carolina now has the No. 3 2021 recruiting class in the country; UNC, Ohio State tied with most four-star commits at 10

By John TaylorApr 7, 2020
Yes, we are living in a world where North Carolina is further solidifying a Top-Five recruiting class in football.  Not hoops.  IN FOOTBALL.

As a backdrop, from our March 19 post:

[F]our-star 2021 prospect Drake Maye, the No. 6 pro-style quarterback in the country, committed to North Carolina football. Maye had been committed to Alabama since July of last year. Over the next two days, the Tar Heels received a pair of verbals from two other 2021 four-stars — wide receiver Kobe Paysour and offensive tackle Eli Sutton.

While North Carolina football was quiet on the recruiting front for the next week and a half or so — and Ohio State wasn’t — the Tar Heels made some noise again as Deandre Boykins verballed to the ACC school Wednesday night.

In confirming his commitment, the defensive back praised the 68-year-old North Carolina football head coach.

“He’s just a great coach first of all and he’s a great person,” Boykins said of Brown. “He cares about you and your family. And you can see it, it shows. I felt at home when I was there. I felt that all the coaches wanted me.

Fast-forward to April 3. On that day, Kamarro Edmonds gave a verbal commitment to North Carolina football. Edmonds committed to UNC over offers from, among others, Louisville, LSU, Missouri, NC State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

The four-star running back announced his decision via Twitter.

With Bryant’s verbal, North Carolina football now has commitments from 12 2021 recruits. Of those, 10 are four-star prospects. That’s tied with Ohio State for the most in this cycle.

Of those 12 Tar Heels commitments, 11 of them played their high school football in the state of North Carolina.

For the 2020 cycle, head coach Mack Brown landed nine four-star recruits. That gives him 19 (and counting) in less than two full cycles as the North Carolina football head coach. In the five cycles prior to Brown’s return to Chapel Hill, the program had signed 21 four-star recruits. Combined.

Currently, the Tar Heels can claim the third-ranked class in the country. Ohio State (No. 1) and Clemson (No. 2) are the only schools ahead of UNC at the moment.

This century, North Carolina has never had a Top-Five recruiting class. Their highest-ranked class in that span was 10th in 2007, the first year under Butch Davis. The Tar Heels have had five other classes that were Top 20 — 2020 (19th), 2018 (20th), 2011 (18th), 2009 (12th) and 2003 (18th).

Brown, of course, is no stranger to highly-rated recruiting classes. His last 14 years as the head coach at Texas, the Longhorns finished in the Top 10 on 10 different occasions. Included among that was the top-ranked class in 2002. Brown also pulled in the No. 2 classes in 2010 and 2012.

All told, Brown had five Top-Five classes during his time in Austin.

Travares Tillman follows Mel Tucker from Colorado to Michigan State

Colorado Michigan State
By John TaylorApr 7, 2020
There’s yet another Colorado connection on Mel Tucker‘s inaugural Michigan State football staff.

In mid-February, Tucker left as the head football coach at Colorado for the same job at Michigan State. In completing his first coaching staff in East Lansing, a couple of Tucker’s former assistants with the Buffaloes followed him to the Spartans.

Those won’t be the only Colorado connections at Michigan State, as it turns out. Late last week, it was reported that Travares Tillman is now a senior defensive assistant at MSU. In a confirmation, Tillman’s personal Twitter page lists him as filling the same role at MSU. Additionally, Tillman has a profile page on MSU’s official website.

Tillman was not retained by new CU head coach Karl Dorrell.

The 43-year-old Tillman spent one season as the defensive backs coach at Colorado. That marked his first on-field job at this level of the sport.

The previous three years, Tillman was a graduate assistant at Georgia. Prior to that, he served as the defensive backs and head track coach for four years (2012-15) at Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia.

Tillman played his college football at Georgia Tech (1996-99). After being selected in the second round of the 2000 draft, the Georgia native went on to have an eight-year career in the NFL.

One-time Texas State starting safety Josh Newman enters transfer portal

Texas State football
By John TaylorApr 7, 2020
Courtesy of the Texas State football team, there’s an experienced defensive back available in the college version of free agency.

On his personal Twitter account late last week, Josh Newman announced that he has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. A Texas State football official subsequently confirmed that the safety is listed in the portal.

“I appreciate everything & everybody at Texas State,” Newman wrote.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Newman was a three-star member of Texas State’s Class of 2017. Only four signees in the Bobcats’ class that year were rated higher than the Cedar Hill, Tex., product.

As a true freshman, Newman played in five games. In 2018, the defensive back started 10 of the 12 games in which he played. This past season, he played in just one game. Because he played in four or fewer games, Newman was able to take a redshirt for 2019.

That 2018 season, Newman was fourth on the team with 56 tackles. He also had three passes defensed.

Newman Will Likely be leaving the Texas State football team as a graduate transfer. That would allow him to play immediately in 2020. He would also have a year of eligibility in 2021 as well.

Newman is at least the second Texas State player to enter the portal this year. In late January, Gresch Jensen jumped into the quarterbacking end of the transfer pool.

Virginia Tech wide receiver Jacoby Pinckney transfers to App State

App State football
By John TaylorApr 6, 2020
App State has become the latest to benefit from the addition of a Power Five football transfer.

Back in January, it was reported that Jacoby Pinckney was one of four Virginia Tech wide receivers to enter the NCAA transfer database. Last week on his personal Twitter account, Pinckney announced that he will continue his collegiate playing career at Appalachian State.

“Change of scenery, let’s rock,” the receiver wrote.

It should be noted that Pinckney hasn’t yet officially been added to the App State football roster.

Pinckney has a personal connection to the App State football program. His older brother, Brandon, was a cornerback for the Mountaineers from 2013-17.

Barring the unexpected — or the NCAA changes its transfer rules — Pinckney will have to sit out the 2020 season. That would then leave him with three years of eligibility beginning with the 2021 season.

Pinckney was a four-star 2019 signee. He was rated as the No. 3 player regardless of position in the state of South Carolina.

This past season, Pinckney took a redshirt for the Hokies.

App State posted a school-record 13 wins this past season. The Mountaineers claimed their fourth straight shared or outright Sun Belt Conference championship in 2019. In mid-December, Eli Drinkwitz left App State after one season to take over the Missouri football program. The Mountaineers stayed in-house as offensive line coach Shawn Clark was confirmed as Drinkwitz’s replacement three days later.

Second Mississippi State player enters portal since Mike Leach’s Twitter imbroglio

Mississippi State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 6, 2020
When he’s not lighting up Twitter, Mike Leach has been busy adding transfers to his Mississippi State football roster.  Over the last week, Leach has lost two to Ye Olde Portal.  Possibly because of that same Twitter machine.

Last Thursday, the Mississippi State football head coach sent out a tweet in which he apologized for anyone he offended in a previous tweet.  In the tweet in question, the caption read “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf..”  The picture attached to it?  An elderly woman knitting a noose.

A handful of Leach’s followers were offended by the tweet.  In response to Leach’s original tweet, Mississippi State football player Fabien Lovett wrote simply, “Wtf.”

Coincidentally or not, Lovett used his personal Twitter account a day later to announce that he has entered the NCAA transfer database.  The defensive lineman didn’t specifically cite Leach’s tweet as the trigger for his decision to leave the Mississippi State football team.  His father, though, confirmed later that the tweet played a role.

Monday, on Twitter, one of Lovett’s teammates, Brevyn Jones, confirmed that he too has entered the portal.  The offensive lineman gave no indication that his potential departure was or wasn’t related to the Leach tweet.

Jones subsequently confirmed to 247Sports.com that he has already been contacted by Florida State.  And Maryland and Houston as well.

“My plan is to just take it slow right now and find the best fit. I really wanna wait till I can visit other schools,” the lineman stated. Earlier this month, the NCAA extended its ban on in-person recruiting through May 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jones was a three-star signee as part of the Mississippi State football Class of 2019. The Alabama native played in one game as a true freshman.  Because of that, he has been able to take a redshirt.  After sitting out the 2020 season (presumably), Jones will be left with three seasons of eligibility he can use starting in 2021.

Jan. 9, Leach was named the new head coach of the Mississippi State football team.  Since then, the Pirate has added at least four transfers.  All of which, incidentally, will come in from Power Five programs: