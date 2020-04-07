Oklahoma State responds to Mike Gundy imbroglio

Oklahoma State is wasting no time in addressing the spitstorm kicked up by its head football coach Tuesday.

Mike Gundy addressed the media in what was an hour-long teleconference earlier in the day. During his soliloquy, the Oklahoma State head coach argued that coaches should get back to the business of football on May 1. Maybe a couple of weeks later. And players should do the same shortly thereafter.

Why? Because of money. In an “amateur” sport.

From our post:

… Gundy said, though he’s not 100 percent, the season should begin on time because players are young and, thus, “have the ability to fight this virus off” and because “we need to run money through the state of Oklahoma.” He also said there are “too many people that are relying on” college football the sport not to be played.

In a stunning turn of events, Gundy has taken a beating in the press. And on social media. Not surprisingly, Oklahoma State has addressed the kerfuffle their head coach stirred. Just as unsurprisingly, OSU confirmed that public health experts will determine the course the university takes.

Not its highly-paid head football coach.

Everyone wants to return to some degree of normalcy as soon as possible. As for Oklahoma State University, we will adhere to the advice of public health experts who are making informed decisions in the best interest of the nation and state based on sound scientific data. We will also abide by the federal and state mandates as well as Big 12 guidelines. We will not compromise the health and wellbeing of our campus community. This virus is deadly and we will do ou part at Oklahoma State to blunt the spread.