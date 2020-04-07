Oklahoma State responds to Mike Gundy imbroglio

Team
NCAA Division I American Athletic Cincinnati Bearcats East Carolina Pirates Houston Cougars Memphis Tigers Navy Midshipmen SMU Mustangs Temple Owls Tulane Green Wave Tulsa Golden Hurricane UCF Knights UConn Huskies USF Bulls Atlantic Coast Conference Boston College Eagles Clemson Tigers Duke Blue Devils Florida State Seminoles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Louisville Cardinals Miami Hurricanes NC State Wolfpack North Carolina Tar Heels Pittsburgh Panthers Syracuse Orange Virginia Cavaliers Virginia Tech Hokies Wake Forest Demon Deacons Big 12 Conference Baylor Bears Iowa State Cyclones Kansas Jayhawks Kansas State Wildcats Oklahoma Sooners Oklahoma State Cowboys TCU Horned Frogs Texas Longhorns Texas Tech Red Raiders West Virginia Mountaineers Big Ten Conference Illinois Fighting Illini Indiana Hoosiers Iowa Hawkeyes Maryland Terrapins Michigan State Spartans Michigan Wolverines Minnesota Golden Gophers Nebraska Cornhuskers Northwestern Wildcats Ohio State Buckeyes Penn State Nittany Lions Purdue Boilermakers Rutgers Scarlet Knights Wisconsin Badgers Conference USA Charlotte 49ers FAU Owls FIU Panthers Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Marshall Thundering Herd Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders North Texas Mean Green Old Dominion Monarchs Rice Owls Southern Miss Golden Eagles UAB Blazers UT-San Antonio Roadrunners UTEP Miners Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Independents Army Black Knights BYU Cougars Liberty Flames New Mexico State Aggies Notre Dame Fighting Irish UMass Minutemen Mid-American Conference Akron Zips Ball State Cardinals Bowling Green Falcons Buffalo Bulls Central Michigan Chippewas Eastern Michigan Eagles Kent State Golden Flashes Miami (Ohio) RedHawks Northern Illinois Huskies Ohio Bobcats Toledo Rockets Western Michigan Broncos Mountain West Conference Air Force Falcons Boise State Broncos Colorado State Rams Fresno State Bulldogs Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Nevada Wolf Pack New Mexico Lobos San Diego State Aztecs San Jose State Spartans UNLV Rebels Utah State Aggies Wyoming Cowboys Pac-12 Conference Arizona State Sun Devils Arizona Wildcats Cal Golden Bears Colorado Buffaloes Oregon Ducks Oregon State Beavers Stanford Cardinal UCLA Bruins USC Trojans Utah Utes Washington Huskies Washington State Cougars Southeastern Conference Alabama Crimson Tide Arkansas Razorbacks Auburn Tigers Florida Gators Georgia Bulldogs Kentucky Wildcats LSU Tigers Mississippi State Bulldogs Missouri Tigers Ole Miss Rebels South Carolina Gamecocks Tennessee Volunteers Texas A&M Aggies Vanderbilt Commodores Sun Belt Conference Appalachian State Mountaineers Arkansas State Red Wolves Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Georgia Southern Eagles Georgia State Panthers Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks South Alabama Jaguars Texas State Bobcats Troy Trojans
Main Menu  
Oklahoma State
Getty Images

Oklahoma State responds to Mike Gundy imbroglio

By John TaylorApr 7, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Oklahoma State is wasting no time in addressing the spitstorm kicked up by its head football coach Tuesday.

Mike Gundy addressed the media in what was an hour-long teleconference earlier in the day. During his soliloquy, the Oklahoma State head coach argued that coaches should get back to the business of football on May 1.  Maybe a couple of weeks later.  And players should do the same shortly thereafter.

Why? Because of money.  In an “amateur” sport.

From our post:

… Gundy said, though he’s not 100 percent, the season should begin on time because players are young and, thus, “have the ability to fight this virus off” and because “we need to run money through the state of Oklahoma.”

He also said there are “too many people that are relying on” college football the sport not to be played.

In a stunning turn of events, Gundy has taken a beating in the press.  And on social media.  Not surprisingly, Oklahoma State has addressed the kerfuffle their head coach stirred.  Just as unsurprisingly, OSU confirmed that public health experts will determine the course the university takes.

Not its highly-paid head football coach.

Everyone wants to return to some degree of normalcy as soon as possible.  As for Oklahoma State University, we will adhere to the advice of public health experts who are making informed decisions in the best interest of the nation and state based on sound scientific data.  We will also abide by the federal and state mandates as well as Big 12 guidelines.  We will not compromise the health and wellbeing of our campus community.  This virus is deadly and we will do ou part at Oklahoma State to blunt the spread.

Dabo Swinney responds to criticism of optimism, travel during coronavirus pandemic

Dabo Swinney
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 7, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT
3 Comments

It’s been quite the past few days for Dabo Swinney.

Appearing on a Zoom conference call last Friday, Swinney was decidedly optimistic that the upcoming college football season would be played as scheduled, stating emphatically that he has “zero doubt.” The Clemson head coach was widely panned for said optimism.

On the same call, Swinney acknowledged that he and his family had recently traveled to Florida via a private plane. He also stated that the family was contemplating an Easter flight even amidst the coronavirus pandemic. For that, the Clemson head coach was blistered on most fronts.

Appearing on SiriusXM Monday, an unapologetic Swinney addressed the criticism head-on. From TigerNet.com:

I am not surprised. Listen, there are so many blessings to having this job that I have and I have worked my whole life to get to this point. The blessings are unlimited as far as the job I have and the things I get to do. But there are a lot of negatives that come with this job, too, and one of those is criticism and that is something that I’ve just accepted. It doesn’t matter what I say or what anybody says there is going to be criticism. It doesn’t surprise me at all. You know, I could say the sky is blue and somebody would be as mad as anything. That’s one thing I’ve learned over the years. I don’t get affected by that. I just speak my heart.

“I just answered the question the other day. That is the other thing. You answer questions and you try to be honest and transparent and you answer questions, and then you get blasted because somebody might not agree with your answer or something like that. But I am not out blasting somebody else because they have a different opinion than me. It just comes with the territory. That is just the way it is.

Your serve, critics.

In statement, AD John Cohen says Mississippi State is ‘disappointed’ in Mike Leach’s controversial tweet

Mississippi State football
Associated Press
By John TaylorApr 7, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mississippi State has officially responded publicly to the brouhaha kicked up by their new head football coach.

Last Thursday, Mike Leach sent out a tweet in which he apologized for anyone he offended in a previous tweet.  In the controversial tweet in question, the caption read “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf..”  The picture attached to it?  An elderly woman knitting a noose.

A handful of Leach’s followers were offended by the tweet.  In response to Leach’s original tweet, Mississippi State football player Fabien Lovett wrote simply, “Wtf.” Lovett soon thereafter announced that he was entering the transfer portal; his father confirmed later that the tweet played a role.  Monday, one of Lovett’s, Brevyn Jones, announced that he too will be transferring.

In the midst of that social media maelstrom, Mississippi State had been largely silent.  Until now.  In a statement, MSU athletic director John Cohen expressed disappointment in Leach’s tweet.  He also stated that the university is confident that Leach has learned from what was described as a “misstep.”

Below is the statement, in its entirety.

No matter the context, for many Americans the image of a noose is never appropriate and that’s particularly true in the South and in Mississippi. Mississippi State University was disappointed in the use of such an image in a tweet by Coach Mike Leach. He removed the tweet and issued a public apology. The university is confident that  Coach Leach is moving quickly and sincerely past this unintended misstep and will provide the leadership for our student-athletes and excitement for our football program that our fans deserve and that our students and alumni will be proud to support.

To ensure that Leach has learned from his “misstep,” Mississippi State also announced the following steps it will take when it comes to its head football coach.

Cohen said that a plan is in place for Coach Leach to participate in additional listening sessions with student, alumni, and community groups and to provide the coach with opportunities to expand his cultural awareness of Mississippi. One of those opportunities will include a guided visit to the “Two Museums” – the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum – in Jackson as soon as restrictions from the current public health crisis will allow.

Arizona State LB Tyler Johnson returns from medical retirement

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettApr 7, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arizona State linebacker Tyler Johnson announced after the Sun Devils’ Sun Bowl win that he planned to retire from football for medical reasons. On Tuesday, Sun Devil Source reported Johnson has changed his mind.

A 6-foot-5, 258-pound junior defensive lineman, Johnson collected 22 tackles, 5.5 TFLs and 2.5 sacks in 2019 while battling injuries throughout.

Johnson recorded four sacks in the final seven games of his redshirt freshman season of 2018.

Considered one of Arizona State’s best pass rushers when healthy, Johnson is expected to move from linebacker to defensive end as the Sun Devils move from a 3-3-5 to a 4-3 scheme.

 

Mike Gundy says season should start on time because ‘we need to run money’ through state of Oklahoma

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettApr 7, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT
1 Comment

In arguing that coaches should get back to work on May 1 and the season should start on time, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy inadvertently argued that college football players are professional athletes. That, or indentured servants.

In an hourlong teleconference Tuesday that began with a 20-minute monologue, Gundy said, though he’s not 100 percent, the season should begin on time because players are young and, thus, “have the ability to fight this virus off” and because “we need to run money through the state of Oklahoma.”

He also said there are “too many people that are relying on” college football the sport not to be played.

Gundy floated the idea that games could be played without fans in the stands and students on campus.

Others can debate about Gundy’s thoughts on testing and antibodies and the ability of a 22-year-old to “fight off COVID-19” — though I’d add Boise assistant Zac Alley, a 26-year-old, said his bout with the disease was like breathing with a knife in his ribs — but I’d like to talk about the economic implications of Gundy’s comments.

Gundy is not wrong at all that plenty of families depend on college athletics to put food on the table and that Cowboy football is an important economic engine of the state of Oklahoma. He’s exactly right, of course.

But to argue that a college scholarship is appropriate compensation for risking exposure to the virus while fans and students remain home — “We’re trying to find a way to pay everybody’s salary and keep the economy going.” — then either the players deserve a cut of that economy, or they’re nothing more than indentured servants whose labor belongs to others.

“I’m not taking away from the danger of people getting sick,” Gundy said. “You have the virus, stay healthy, try to do what we can to help people that are sick, and we’re losing lives, which is just terrible. The second part of it is that we still have to schedule and continue to move forward as life goes on and help those people.”

Powered by WordPress.com VIP