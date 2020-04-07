Texas State football
Getty Images

One-time Texas State starting safety Josh Newman enters transfer portal

By John TaylorApr 7, 2020, 6:06 AM EDT
Courtesy of the Texas State football team, there’s an experienced defensive back available in the college version of free agency.

On his personal Twitter account late last week, Josh Newman announced that he has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. A Texas State football official subsequently confirmed that the safety is listed in the portal.

“I appreciate everything & everybody at Texas State,” Newman wrote.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Newman was a three-star member of Texas State’s Class of 2017. Only four signees in the Bobcats’ class that year were rated higher than the Cedar Hill, Tex., product.

As a true freshman, Newman played in five games. In 2018, the defensive back started 10 of the 12 games in which he played. This past season, he played in just one game. Because he played in four or fewer games, Newman was able to take a redshirt for 2019.

That 2018 season, Newman was fourth on the team with 56 tackles. He also had three passes defensed.

Newman Will Likely be leaving the Texas State football team as a graduate transfer. That would allow him to play immediately in 2020. He would also have a year of eligibility in 2021 as well.

Newman is at least the second Texas State player to enter the portal this year. In late January, Gresch Jensen jumped into the quarterbacking end of the transfer pool.

Virginia Tech wide receiver Jacoby Pinckney transfers to App State

App State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 6, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT
App State has become the latest to benefit from the addition of a Power Five football transfer.

Back in January, it was reported that Jacoby Pinckney was one of four Virginia Tech wide receivers to enter the NCAA transfer database. Last week on his personal Twitter account, Pinckney announced that he will continue his collegiate playing career at Appalachian State.

“Change of scenery, let’s rock,” the receiver wrote.

It should be noted that Pinckney hasn’t yet officially been added to the App State football roster.

Pinckney has a personal connection to the App State football program. His older brother, Brandon, was a cornerback for the Mountaineers from 2013-17.

Barring the unexpected — or the NCAA changes its transfer rules — Pinckney will have to sit out the 2020 season. That would then leave him with three years of eligibility beginning with the 2021 season.

Pinckney was a four-star 2019 signee. He was rated as the No. 3 player regardless of position in the state of South Carolina.

This past season, Pinckney took a redshirt for the Hokies.

App State posted a school-record 13 wins this past season. The Mountaineers claimed their fourth straight shared or outright Sun Belt Conference championship in 2019. In mid-December, Eli Drinkwitz left App State after one season to take over the Missouri football program. The Mountaineers stayed in-house as offensive line coach Shawn Clark was confirmed as Drinkwitz’s replacement three days later.

Second Mississippi State player enters portal since Mike Leach’s Twitter imbroglio

Mississippi State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 6, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT
When he’s not lighting up Twitter, Mike Leach has been busy adding transfers to his Mississippi State football roster.  Over the last week, Leach has lost two to Ye Olde Portal.  Possibly because of that same Twitter machine.

Last Thursday, the Mississippi State football head coach sent out a tweet in which he apologized for anyone he offended in a previous tweet.  In the tweet in question, the caption read “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf..”  The picture attached to it?  An elderly woman knitting a noose.

A handful of Leach’s followers were offended by the tweet.  In response to Leach’s original tweet, Mississippi State football player Fabien Lovett wrote simply, “Wtf.”

Coincidentally or not, Lovett used his personal Twitter account a day later to announce that he has entered the NCAA transfer database.  The defensive lineman didn’t specifically cite Leach’s tweet as the trigger for his decision to leave the Mississippi State football team.  His father, though, confirmed later that the tweet played a role.

Monday, on Twitter, one of Lovett’s teammates, Brevyn Jones, confirmed that he too has entered the portal.  The offensive lineman gave no indication that his potential departure was or wasn’t related to the Leach tweet.

Jones subsequently confirmed to 247Sports.com that he has already been contacted by Florida State.  And Maryland and Houston as well.

“My plan is to just take it slow right now and find the best fit. I really wanna wait till I can visit other schools,” the lineman stated. Earlier this month, the NCAA extended its ban on in-person recruiting through May 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jones was a three-star signee as part of the Mississippi State football Class of 2019. The Alabama native played in one game as a true freshman.  Because of that, he has been able to take a redshirt.  After sitting out the 2020 season (presumably), Jones will be left with three seasons of eligibility he can use starting in 2021.

Jan. 9, Leach was named the new head coach of the Mississippi State football team.  Since then, the Pirate has added at least four transfers.  All of which, incidentally, will come in from Power Five programs:

Clemson adds two more tombstones to football graveyard

Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireApr 6, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT
Clemson may not have won the national championship last season, but the ACC champion Tigers did claim a pair of signature victories on their path to the national title game. Now, as is a tradition at Clemson, those victories are forever memorialized in Clemson football’s graveyard.

Clemson places tombstones for significant victories at the football practice fields. Significant victories are described as victories over ranked opponents that are played away from Death Valley. Last season, Clemson clobbered Virginia in the ACC Championship Game for its only win over a ranked opponent in the regular season. The Tigers then topped Big Ten champion Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, the stage for one of the semifinal matchups in the College Football Playoff.

Now, those victories have a reserved plot in Clemson’s graveyard display.

Of course, Clemson was hoping to add another black tombstone to the graveyard this spring. Clemson uses black tombstones for national title victories. Clemson was unable to add a third tombstone to the collection this year after losing to LSU in the national championship game in January.

SEC, Cal and Pitt lead the way on NFL’s All-Decade Team for 2010s

Photo by Robert B. Stanton/WireImage
By Kevin McGuireApr 6, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT
Which conference has produced the best NFL talent over the past decade? Perhaps not too surprisingly, it has been the SEC. A total of 12 SEC players were named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s. The SEC had one more player than the next best-represented conference, the ACC.

LSU and Wisconsin each had two players named to the NFL All-Decade team, with both Badgers representatives — defensive end J.J. Watt and offensive tackle Joe Thomas — being among the eight unanimous selections. LSU is represented by Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu.

The schools that were most represented were California and Pittsburgh. Former Cal players on the team include Aaron Rodgers, Marshawn Lynch, Alex Mack, and Cameron Jordan. Cal made up nearly half of the count for the Pac-12 (9 total players). Pitt’s four players — Aaron Donald, Larry Fitzgerald, Darrelle Revis, and LeSean McCoy — helped boost the ACC’s total as well.

To keep things simple, this count is based entirely on what conference schools reside right now. A number of players in the NFL may have played in a different conference than where their alma mater currently sits. Rather than go through and break down the list to include the old Big East, all players were counted under their school’s current conference affiliation. Two Division 2 conferences were represented in the count (Bloomsburg’s Jahri Evans for the PSAC and West Alabama’s Tyreek Hill for the Gulf South).

  • SEC – 12
  • ACC – 11
  • Pac-12 – 9
  • Big 12 – 6
  • Big Ten – 5
  • MAC – 3
  • American – 2
  • MWC – 2
  • Independents – 1
  • PSAC (D2) – 1
  • Gulf South (D2) – 1

Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady joined some rare company by being named to his second all-decade team.