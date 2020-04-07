Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Courtesy of the Texas State football team, there’s an experienced defensive back available in the college version of free agency.

On his personal Twitter account late last week, Josh Newman announced that he has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. A Texas State football official subsequently confirmed that the safety is listed in the portal.

“I appreciate everything & everybody at Texas State,” Newman wrote.

My name is now in the NCAA Transfer Portal. I appreciate everything & everybody at Texas State. ✌🏾🖤 — jnew (@JoshNewman_) April 3, 2020

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Newman was a three-star member of Texas State’s Class of 2017. Only four signees in the Bobcats’ class that year were rated higher than the Cedar Hill, Tex., product.

As a true freshman, Newman played in five games. In 2018, the defensive back started 10 of the 12 games in which he played. This past season, he played in just one game. Because he played in four or fewer games, Newman was able to take a redshirt for 2019.

That 2018 season, Newman was fourth on the team with 56 tackles. He also had three passes defensed.

Newman Will Likely be leaving the Texas State football team as a graduate transfer. That would allow him to play immediately in 2020. He would also have a year of eligibility in 2021 as well.

Newman is at least the second Texas State player to enter the portal this year. In late January, Gresch Jensen jumped into the quarterbacking end of the transfer pool.