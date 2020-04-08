College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 8, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Who will be the next first-time college football national championship coach?

THE SYNOPSIS: As it turned out, we didn’t have to wait long for that answer. Ed Orgeron claimed his first national championship as a head coach as LSU dropped Clemson in the 2019 College Football Playoff title game.

2018

THE HEADLINE: UCLA’s Jaelan Phillips vows ‘MAJOR comeback’ after ‘minor setback’ in recovery from scooter accident

THE SYNOPSIS: In a twist, Phillips’ comeback will happen at Miami. The nation’s top 2017 recruit transferred to the Hurricanes in July of last year. After sitting out the 2019 season, he has two years of eligibility remaining.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Jimbo Fisher on Deondre Francois: He is a big-time player, he can lead

THE SYNOPSIS: Eight months later, the head coach left Florida State to take the same job at Texas A&M. A little over a year after that, the quarterback was dismissed by FSU amidst an off-field imbroglio.

2016

THE HEADLINE: NCAA shuts down satellite camps for good

THE SYNOPSIS: Remember this storyline? Remember how it engulfed the sport of college football for a year? Yeah, that was awesome. Or not.

2015

THE HEADLINE: LSU’s most-improved offensive player? It’s (gulp) Leonard Fournette

THE SYNOPSIS: “You’d be hard-pressed to have me tell you anybody other than Leonard is the most-improved player on our offense,” then-offensive coordinator Cam Cameron stated at the time. So, how did it play out on the field? Let’s go to the Tale of the Statistical Tape:

Freshman Fournette: 1,034 yards, 5.5 yards per carry, 10 touchdowns in 13 games

Sophomore Fournette: 1,953 yards, 6.5 ypc, 22 touchdowns in 12 games

2014

THE HEADLINE: Notre Dame, Georgia talking future series

THE SYNOPSIS: Nearly three months later, a home-and-home between the college football bluebloods was formally announced. The Bulldogs won both of those matchups, in 2017 and 2019. UGA athletic director Greg McGarity said in September of last year that he’s open to adding games to the series.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Bobby Petrino support group planning Monday rally

THE SYNOPSIS: This headline makes me laugh every time I see. Every. Single. Time.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Lacerated kidney latest setback for ‘Cocks’ LeCorn

THE SYNOPSIS: “‘Cocks.” The 12-year-old in me still giggles. As does the current-day me, actually.