Survey of ADs shows momentum for expanded College Football Playoff

By Bryan FischerApr 8, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT
At some point normalcy will return to college football. When that will be is anybody’s guess but it will come at some point.

When it does, much of the focus in the sport will return to matters like… College Football Playoff expansion. Yes, everybody’s favorite subject isn’t being forgot even if the attention is elsewhere nowadays due to the coronavirus.

Stadium recently conducted a wide-ranging survey of FBS athletic directors and one of the big questions asked was not surprisingly about the future of the CFP. To nobody’s surprise, the move toward eight or more teams in the annual postseason tournament is gathering plenty of momentum.

Per Brett McMurphy:

A whopping 88 percent of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) athletic directors want an expanded College Football Playoff when the current playoff contract ends after the 2025 regular season, according to a survey conducted by Stadium.

Of those athletic directors who favor an expanded playoff, 72 percent believe eight teams should qualify. Also, 66 percent of the ADs said the highest-ranked non-Power Five team should receive an automatic bid to an expanded playoff.

Since its inception as a four team event, the idea of expansion for the College Football Playoff has been a pretty constant talking point. Some have made their feelings known publicly at all levels.

“More and more fans are only concerned with the playoffs,” a Power Five AD told Stadium. “That’s sad, but true, so we should expand the playoffs when possible. Even if that impacts the bowl system. We have to figure out a way.”

So mostly it’s been a question of when and not if. The focus on the latter has typically centered around the expiration of the CFP television contract with ESPN after the 2025-26 season. Executive director Bill Hancock has remarked a few times that there is no “look-in” with the deal to formally renegotiate the contract. Still, there would need to be some groundwork laid and a decision made well before 2025 in order to make the necessary changes to things like semifinal dates and stadium sites.

Given the potential revenue shortfalls due to the on-going COVID-19 situation, perhaps things will be accelerated over the course of the summer but we’re entering a window where the talk about moving to eight teams or beyond is going to start turning into some action.

It sounds as though the ADs are on board with formally expanding the chase for the national championship and this latest survey only confirms as much.

Bay Area official does not expect sports to return “until at least Thanksgiving”

By Bryan FischerApr 8, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT
So much of the intersection of the coronavirus and college football has centered on when the game might return this fall.

Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy wants players back as soon as May. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney is confident that Death Valley will be packed come September. Virginia Tech’s athletic director has floated moving the calendar back just to get a full slate in.

In short, nobody knows.

That unknown has weighed heavily on most as they are asked to discuss the topic in recent days. What is left unsaid however, is that no coach or administrator will truly be in charge of determining the date CFB returns. That will be left to health officials at the local level.

One such official broached that topic this week. Speaking to the Santa Clara County (in the California Bay Area) Board of Supervisors, Dr. Jeffrey Smith believes sports in general may be looking more toward winter than fall whenever it returns.

Per the Los Angeles Times:

Smith on Tuesday told that county’s Board of Supervisors that he did not expect there would be “any sports games until at least Thanksgiving, and we’d be lucky to have them by Thanksgiving. This is not something that’s going to be easy to do.”

Santa Clara County is home to both Stanford and San Jose State. It’s also located in the region of the United States that was at the forefront of shutting down as a response to COVID-19 last month.

If those in charge don’t see a return to the football field until turkey time, those optimistic projections of getting the season done on time can probably be thrown to the wind.

Let’s hope that won’t turn out to be the case and the world can get a medical miracle it desperately needs. But until that happens, it’s probably best to be more pessimistic when it comes to the 2020 season than optimistic.

Brian Kelly confirms talks to move Navy-Notre Dame game in Ireland due to COVID-19

By Bryan FischerApr 8, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT
College football jumping across the pond to Ireland may have to take a raincheck due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Though many have been wondering if college football will be played this fall, one of the more anticipated games on the 2020 schedule could be on the move regardless. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly confirmed that discussing are being had regarding moving the opener against Navy that was to take place Week 0 in Dublin, Ireland.

As Douglas Farmer of NBC’s Inside the Irish relays:

The two rivals’ annual game was scheduled to take place at Aviva Stadium and mark the third time they’ve played in the city over the past few decades. The teams have met every year since 1927 and the event was expected to draw nearly 35,000 fans.

Any potential change is also notable given that ESPN’s College GameDay was also supposed to be at the game with their first ever international edition as a way to kickoff the 2020 season.  While game times were not completely set for Week 0 prior to the pandemic, the Navy-Notre Dame contest was likely to be one of, if not the, first games of the college football calendar.

Who knows when — or where — the Irish will wind up playing the Midshipmen eventually, but like everything changing as a result of the battle against COVID-19, things are taking a backseat to the health and safety of others. That certainly includes a game of overseas pigskin.

Coronavirus has finally forced Nick Saban to get email

By Bryan FischerApr 8, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT
Nick Saban is finally taking ‘The Process’ online.

After years and years of being one of the rare worldwide holdouts, the Alabama head coach has apparently joined modern times and gotten an email account. Per 247Sports’ Charlie Potter, Saban jumped on a livestream with ESPN’s Maria Taylor. While chatting about his daily routine at home in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Crimson Tide overlord revealed a fascinating nugget about his communication habits — including the involvement of his wife Miss Terry:

Incredible.

Saban is often lauded for how he connects to players decades his junior but that has rarely extended to the forms of digital communication he uses. While he does FaceTime recruits or, now, Zoom with his staff, the addition of email is quite the milestone in Tuscaloosa.

Maybe he’ll get a Twitter account next.

Ahh, who are we kidding, the Twitters and the Instas are too much to ask. Still, now we can’t help but wonder what his email address. Did he get creative? Sixringz@UAemail.com? Or was it just a Gmail with a Nick Saban username?

COVID-19 has had a terrible impact on the world at large and college football in general. But it’s good to know that at least in some cases, there are a few silver linings for a few head coaches.

Virginia Tech AD: ‘We would be open to shifting the (CFB) season’

By Bryan FischerApr 8, 2020, 1:43 PM EDT
Virginia Tech doesn’t speak for all of college football but a key figure at the school opened up about massive potential changes coming to the sport as a result of the coronavirus.

Speaking on a conference call Wednesday, athletic director Walt Babcock told reporters that the entire calendar for CFB could be moved back just to get a full season in.

“Everyone wants to try to play a football season if it’s safe,” Babcock said, according to Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Mike Barber. “We would be open to shifting the season, even if it overlapped with other sports.”

That comment isn’t just some AD speaking either. Babcock is a member of the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee, a key decision-making body. While he doesn’t speak for the committee as a whole, the fact that he is even bringing up the topic is notable.

It goes without saying that nobody knows just how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will play out over the coming months. Some, like Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundyhave advocated for bringing players back to campus as early as May. Most others are far more pessimistic.

Babcock also noted that he would rather wait to make things are safe enough for fans to return to stadiums as well. That is in line with other AD’s, with Texas A&M’s Ross Bjork noting the financial impact of playing in empty stadiums to go along with the eerie feeling.

Hokies head coach Justin Fuente was also on the call and was asked for his thoughts on a potential return to the gridiron. He seemed to indicate that while it’s not ideal, he may need as little as a month of camp prior to taking the field for a live game:

That is a bit of a contrast to USC’s Clay Helton, who indicated he would need four weeks just to get ready for fall camp — so roughly two months before the season starts. Such conflicting views should underscore how difficult it will be for everybody to gather in support for one unified start date to the 2020 season.

Leaders in college athletics will have plenty of time to work through all that in the coming days, weeks and months. The good news, at least, is that there are far fewer questions about if college football gets played again and far more comments about when it gets played again going forward.