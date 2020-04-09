college football
Getty Images

Report: ‘Strong conviction’ among people in the sport there will be college football this season

By John TaylorApr 9, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
3 Comments

It appears a pair of highly-criticized college football coaches have some company. Anonymous company, but company nonetheless.

Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy was roundly criticized when he argued that college coaches should get back to the business of football May 1, with players following shortly thereafter. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney took numerous shots when he very boldly claimed there’s no doubt the college football season would start on time.

OSU was forced to publicly address the kerfuffle kicked up by Gundy. An unapologetic Swinney, meanwhile, defended his faith-based opinion.

Thursday, however, an ESPN NFL insider offered additional optimism. In a tweet, Adam Schefter wrote that “there is a ‘strong conviction’ there will be college football this season.”

Below is the full text of Schefter’s tweet:

Speaking to people in and around college football this week, there is “strong conviction” there will be college football this season. Uncertainty about when – multiple scenarios being debated – but they sound certain there still will be college football this season.

As is the case will of these types of opinions, though, there’s no timeline attached to it.  Nor should there be, at least at this point.

At this point, it’s decidedly uncertain when the 2020 college football season will start. Or if it will even start, despite Schefter’s positive missive. There’s chatter that it could start in October, although one Bay Area health official doesn’t expect sports to return until at least Thanksgiving. January has been floated as a possibility as well. So has the spring of next year.

Playing games with no fans has also been tossed around. More than one prominent athletic director, though, has tossed cold water on such a plan. Fan-less games would very likely be an absolute, utter Hail Mary of a last resort to salvage some semblance of a season.

We’ve said myriad times before and we’ll continue to say it: The only certainty in all of this is that everyone involved in the sport will go to extreme lengths to ensure that a season is played in some form or fashion. Head coaches, though, will be far down on the list of people who will determine when a season starts. Or even if it does.

NCAA expected to vote on one-time transfer waiver proposal

Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireApr 10, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NCAA could be one significant step closer to allowing student-athletes to get a free one-time transfer without losing a year of eligibility.

According to Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball, the NCAA’s Division 1 Council is expected to discuss the one-time transfer waiver at an upcoming meeting scheduled for April 24. A vote could then be taken next month, with Rogers reporting an expected date of May 20. According to Rogers, the measure is expected to have the support it needs to pass.

The current rules in place require student-athletes to sit out a full season of their sport before being ruled eligible to play again. Waivers can be requested for immediate eligibility, and the NCAA has seemingly been more relaxed on the process recently. Graduate transfers have immediate eligibility.

The calls for an updated transfer policy have grown in recent years. The NCAA has also had a bit of a mystifying decision-making process when it comes to approving waivers for immediate eligibility.  Support for a free one-time transfer certainly has momentum with a vote appearing to come to fruition.

In February, the NCAA announced a Division 1 Transfer Working Group was established to consider granting all student-athletes a free one-time transfer without penalty. The Big Ten officially proposed the transfer penalty rule be scrapped, and the ACC has endorsed the proposal.

When the one-time transfer rule goes into effect is still to be confirmed, although it would be likely the revised process would not be in place until the 2021-2022 academic calendar. It was previously reported, however, the revised transfer rule could still be put in place in time for the 2020-21 academic year, although the world has changed quite a bit since that previous report.

Florida State OL Anthony Boselli and College Football Hall of Fame father Tony Boselli recover from coronavirus

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireApr 10, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Florida State offensive lineman Anthony Boselli announced on Friday he has recovered from a battle with the coronavirus.

Boselli announced his recovery with an update on Florida State’s football website. Boselli explained he caught the coronavirus from his father, College Football Hall of fame offensive lineman Tony Boselli. The virus spread throughout the Boselli home, with his mother and brother also coming down with the virus.

“I was tested for the coronavirus on March 21 and a few days later received a positive result” Boselli explained. “But by then, the result wasn’t telling me anything I didn’t already know. A day after my test – an unpleasant process in and of itself – I woke up feeling like I’d been hit by a bus.”

Fortunately, the entire Boselli family has made a recovery, according to Boselli. Tony Boselli was hit the hardest by the coronavirus, as described by Anthony Boselli;

Even after he tested positive, it looked like he’d get through it without much difficulty.

But a week later, he was only getting worse. From my place on the couch downstairs, I could hear him coughing all the way from across the house.

There were days when he’d be up and moving around, making jokes in the kitchen. Then an hour or two later, he would be stuck in bed.

My dad has always been tough and a source of strength in our family. But after a while, and especially when we heard that cough, we knew something wasn’t OK.

Tony Boselli spent three days in intensive care before being cleared to return home.

Boselli’s message is pretty simple. Don’t take the coronavirus lightly and keep practicing that social distance.

Here’s hoping we get to see more stories of people recovering from the coronavirus.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

college football
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 10, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 10, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: One-time Illini Jeff Thomas discusses flip back to Miami
THE SYNOPSIS: It was quite the year or so for the talented but enigmatic wide receiver.  Dismissed by then-Miami head coach Mark Richt in November of 2018.  Signed with Illinois the following month.  Reneged on that commitment and returned to Miami in January of last year.  Served a two-game suspension during the 2019 season.  Left Miami again, this time early for the NFL draft.  Besides that, though, not much going on with Thomas.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban was calling recruits during White House visit
THE SYNOPSIS: The Process stops for no one, not even the President of the United States of America.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Navy QB Keenan Reynolds named co-winner of 2016 Sullivan Award
THE SYNOPSIS: This marked the third straight year a college football player at least partially claimed one of the most prestigious individual awards in collegiate athletics.  The first two were Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott and Penn State offensive lineman John Urschel.  Reynolds is the last football player to win the award.  A pair of quarterbacks, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, are semifinalists for this year’s honor.

2015

THE HEADLINE: TCU’s Gary Patterson says somebody will always feel screwed by college football’s postseason
THE SYNOPSIS: The head coach wasn’t wrong then.  And, as athletic directors are overwhelmingly in favor of an expanded College Football Playoff, he wouldn’t be wrong now.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Updated: Statements issued after Petrino fired from Arkansas
THE SYNOPSIS: After nearly a week-long run, the Bobby Petrino soap opera in Fayetteville officially came to an end.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Smokin’ hot Kiffin sashays into second round
THE SYNOPSIS: Lane Kiffin was part of an Esquire Magazine online contest.  A Sexiest Woman Alive contest.  The then-USC head coach took down the No. 1 seed, professional golfer Natalie Gulbis.  He then beat race car driver Danica Patrick to advance to the Sassy Sixteen.

2009

THE HEADLINE: REPORT: GRUDEN TURNED DOWN JOB WITH DUCKS*
THE SYNOPSIS: In a round of Grumors that didn’t involve Tennessee, Jon Gruden turned the offensive coordinator position at Oregon.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)

Akron transfer offensive lineman Brandon Council commits to Auburn over Baylor, Missouri

Akron football
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 10, 2020, 1:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The future home for a former Akron football player has officially come into focus.

In mid-February, Brandon Council took the first step in leaving the Akron football team by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. A month later, prior to the NCAA banning in-person recruiting because of the coronavirus pandemic, the offensive lineman took an official visit to Baylor. He had been scheduled to do the same with Auburn. Those plans, though, were placed on indefinite hold.

Over the weekend, Council announced that he had whittled his transfer to-do list down to three. Not surprisingly, Baylor and Auburn made the cut. Additionally, Missouri is part of the transfer trio.

LSU and USC were also reportedly in play at one point as well.

Thursday night, Council officially whittled his transfer to-do list down to one.  Auburn.

Council will be eligible to play immediately in 2020 as a graduate transfer. It’s believed that this coming season would be Council’s final season of eligibility, although the player could get a sixth season from the NCAA.

Coming out of high school in North Carolina, Council was a two-star member of Akron’s 2016 recruiting class.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Council started nine games at left guard in 2017. The 6-4, 325-pound lineman then started the first three games of the 2018 season at right tackle before going down with an injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year. That injury plus the redshirt for his first season could potentially trigger a sixth season.

Coming off that injury, Council started all 12 games in 2019. Council played every position along the offensive line this past season.