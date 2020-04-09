Southern Miss football
Southern Miss’ highest-rated 2019 signee set to transfer to Kansas JUCO

By John TaylorApr 9, 2020, 8:18 AM EDT
The Southern Miss football program has taken a significant hit to its roster.

On Twitter Tuesday, Jaden Johnson announced that he has decided to take the first step in leaving the Southern Miss football program by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. The quarterback stated that he came to the decision “[a]fter prayer, and talking with my family we have come to an agreement that it was best for me to enter the transfer portal and continue my football career [elsewhere].”

As it turns out, that elsewhere will be a lower level of the sport. According to Johnson, he will be attending Fort Scott Community College in Kansas.

“First I would like to thank the University of Southern Mississippi for giving me an opportunity to further my education while playing the sport I love,” Johnson wrote. “I would like to thank that recruited me during the time and noticing that I had the potential to be a D1 quarterback.

“I also would like to thank my brothers on the team for accepting me into a brotherhood that I am very thankful for.

After at least a season at the JUCO, it’s expected that Johnson will attempt to move back to the FBS level.

Johnson was a three-star member of the Southern Miss football Class of 2019. The Memphis native was rated as the No. 25 pro-style quarterback in the country. He was easily the Golden Eagles’ highest-rated signee that year.

Johnson very likely would’ve entered the 2020 season behind the incumbent, Jack Abraham. A year ago, Abraham completed nearly 68 percent of his 405 passes for 3,496 yards, 19 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Earlier this offseason, Southern Miss actually added a target for Abraham to its football roster. In January, tight end Grayson Gunter announced that he will be transferring to the Conference USA school from Arkansas.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

college football
By John TaylorApr 9, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 9, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Alabama, Oklahoma announce future home-and-home
THE SYNOPSIS: You’ll have to wait a while for this matchup of college football bluebloods, though.  The Crimson Tide will travel to Norman Sept. 11, 2032. Then, the Sooners will make the trek to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 10 of the following season.  The last regular-season meeting came in 2003.  Their last two games (2014, 2018)came in the College Football Playoffs.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Kobe Bryant given No. 24 USC football jersey by Clay Helton
THE SYNOPSIS: Nearly two years later, the 41-year-old NBA Hall of Famer, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Report: Ole Miss blocking Shea Patterson’s appeal for immediate eligibility at Michigan
THE SYNOPSIS: Ole Miss’ petulance lasted nearly through the month of April.  In the end, however, the quarterback was granted a waiver by the NCAA.  In two seasons with the Wolverines, Patterson threw for 5,661 yards, 45 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Yet another Oklahoma quarterback arrested for public intoxication
THE SYNOPSIS: Chris Robison was the second Sooners signal-caller popped for being drunk in public.  The first?  Future Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Dabo Swinney names a favorite to replace QB Deshaun Watson out of spring game
THE SYNOPSIS: Kelly Bryant did indeed take over for Watson at Clemson.  That hold on the job lasted one season as, after the emergence of Trevor Lawrence, Bryant transferred to Missouri in December of 2018.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Report: UNLV considering building football stadium near the Strip
THE SYNOPSIS: Two years later, it was confirmed that the new home of the NFL’s Raiders will also serve as the college football Rebels’ new digs.  That stadium in Las Vegas is still set to open this year.

2014

THE HEADLINE: NCAA football attendance topped 50 million in 2013
THE SYNOPSIS: The exact figure was 50,291,275, including bowl attendance of 1.7 million fans.  By 2018, FBS attendance had dipped to 36,707,511.  The NCAA has yet to release its attendance figures for the 2019 season.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Report: ‘Noles-Irish game set for 2014
THE SYNOPSIS: That game came to fruition, with Florida State claiming a 31-27 win.  Notre Dame whipped FSU 42-13 in the next meeting in South Bend.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Officer report: ‘I do not know Jessica Dorrell and I have never met her’
THE SYNOPSIS: Pinocchio Petrino just kept stepping into it deeper and deeper.

Portal pulls in Bowling Green LB Torrian Hampton

Bowling Green football
By John TaylorApr 9, 2020, 6:26 AM EDT
For at least the second time this offseason, Bowling Green has seen its football roster pared.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Torrian Hampton has opted to enter his name into the NCAA transfer base. It was subsequently confirmed by a Bowling Green official that the linebacker has opted to leave the Falcons football team.

Hampton was a two-star 2016 signee. He took a redshirt his true freshman season.

The past three seasons, Hampton played in a combined 28 games. The Florida native started two of those contests. Both of those came during the 2018 season.

In late February, one of Hampton’s teammates, Caleb Bright, announced medical concerns were forcing him to retire from the sport.

Bowling Green is coming off a 3-9 football campaign in 2019. Since winning 10 games in Dino Babers‘ final season in 2015, the Falcons have won a combined 12 games the past four years.

Minnesota’s Tom Foley punts way into transfer portal

Minnesota football
By John TaylorApr 8, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT
A Minnesota football player is the latest to prove that punters are people too and, as such, aren’t immune from the pull of the portal.

On his personal Twitter account this week, Tom Foley announced that, “[a]after talking it over with my family and friends I have decided to put my name into the transfer portal.” The Punter gave no specific reason for the decision.

“I would like to say thank you to [Minnesota football head coach P.J.] Fleck and [special teams coordinator Rob] Wenger for giving me the opportunity to become a Golden Gopher,” Foley wrote. “Thank You to all my teammates who pushed me to become my best.”

A walk-on from Peoria, Ill., Foley took a redshirt as a true freshman last season. He has yet to see any game action for the Minnesota football program.

Minnesota currently has two punters on its football roster. Fifth-year senior Matthew Stephenson took a grad transfer to the Big Ten school from Middle Tennessee State. At MTSU, he punted 16 times and averaged 37.06 per. Additionally, true freshman Mark Crawford is a 2020 three-star signee who comes to the school from Australia. He was rated as the No. 5 punter in this year’s class.

Minnesota is coming off a season in which it won 11 games, the football program’s most since 1904.

In interview with Howard Stern, Tom Brady talks about almost transferring from Michigan to Cal

Howard Stern Tom Brady
By John TaylorApr 8, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT
2 Comments

While a lot of the attention surrounding his Howard Stern interview focused on his relationship with the current POTUS, there was a college football angle to all of the Tom Brady talk.

Coming out of high school in California, Brady chose a scholarship offer from Michigan over one from Cal. His first season at U-M, Brady sat behind Scott Dreisbach, Brian Griese and Jason Carr, the son of head coach Lloyd Carr and took a redshirt. His second season, with Carr out of eligibility, Brady was still behind Dreisbach and Griese.

In his book “Belichick and Brady,” Michael Holley explained that Brady very nearly transferred from Michigan to Cal because of his positioning on the depth chart. During the course of his SiriusXM interview with the King of All Media Wednesday, Brady acknowledged the transfer talk.

The guy who was playing above me, Scott Dreisbach, he was very much their guy,” Brady told Stern during the show. “I thought we had got off to kind of a good start, he had got off to a good start in his career, and I was looking up at all these guys on the depth chart that were ahead of me, and I thought, ‘I’m never going to get a chance here.’ I remember talking to the people at Cal, because that was my second choice, to go to Berkeley, and I was thinking, ‘Maybe I should go there, because I’ll get more of an opportunity to play.’

“I went in and talked to Lloyd Carr. I said, ‘I don’t really think I’m going to get my chance here. I think I should leave,’ and he said, ‘Tom, I want you to stay, and I believe in you, and I think you could be a good player, but you’ve got to start worrying about the things you can control.’ When he said that he wanted me there, I went to bed that night, I woke up the next day, and I figured, you know what, if I’m going to be — and I still feel this way today — in a team sport, you’ve got to sacrifice what you want individually for what’s best for the team. So if you’re not the best guy, it’s a disservice for the team if you’re forced to somehow play. My feeling was, if I’m going to be the best, I’ve got to beat out the best, and if the best competition’s at Michigan, I’ve got to beat those guys out if I’m going to play. I ended up committing to be the best.

Obviously, Brady opted to remain with the Wolverines. He served as Griese’s backup in 1997, then beat out Dreisbach for the starting job the following season. After two years as U-M’s started, Brady was infamously selected 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Suffice to say, Brady did fairly well for himself during his 20 seasons in New England.