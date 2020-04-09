Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Back in February, Devonta'e Henry-Cole moved from the Utah side of the Holy War rivalry to the BYU side. Two months later, we’ve had another Holy War flip, although this time it’s to Utah from BYU.

Last month, Devin Kaufusi decided to transfer from the Cougars. Wednesday, the defensive lineman utilized Twitter to announce that he will be transferring to the rival Utes.

“Pleased to announce that I have officially committed to the University of Utah,” Kaufusi wrote. “There I will further my football career and education.”

Kaufusi ended the tweet with a “UTAH MAN AM I.”

The Kaufusi surname is certainly a familiar surname around the BYU football program. Kaufusi’s older brothers, Bronson and Corbin, played for the Cougars. Their father, Steve Kaufusi, both played and coached at the football independent.

The younger Kaufusi was a three-star member of BYU’s 2015 recruiting class. He was the No. 17 player regardless of position in the state of Utah. Shortly after signing with BYU, however, Kaufusi embarked on a two-year mission in Europe for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The past two seasons, Kaufusi played in 25 games for the Cougars. The 6-7, 257-pound lineman started three of those. Two of the starts came in 2018, one this past season.