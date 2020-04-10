College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 10, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: One-time Illini Jeff Thomas discusses flip back to Miami

THE SYNOPSIS: It was quite the year or so for the talented but enigmatic wide receiver. Dismissed by then-Miami head coach Mark Richt in November of 2018. Signed with Illinois the following month. Reneged on that commitment and returned to Miami in January of last year. Served a two-game suspension during the 2019 season. Left Miami again, this time early for the NFL draft. Besides that, though, not much going on with Thomas.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban was calling recruits during White House visit

THE SYNOPSIS: The Process stops for no one, not even the President of the United States of America.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Navy QB Keenan Reynolds named co-winner of 2016 Sullivan Award

THE SYNOPSIS: This marked the third straight year a college football player at least partially claimed one of the most prestigious individual awards in collegiate athletics. The first two were Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott and Penn State offensive lineman John Urschel. Reynolds is the last football player to win the award. A pair of quarterbacks, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, are semifinalists for this year’s honor.

2015

THE HEADLINE: TCU’s Gary Patterson says somebody will always feel screwed by college football’s postseason

THE SYNOPSIS: The head coach wasn’t wrong then. And, as athletic directors are overwhelmingly in favor of an expanded College Football Playoff, he wouldn’t be wrong now.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Updated: Statements issued after Petrino fired from Arkansas

THE SYNOPSIS: After nearly a week-long run, the Bobby Petrino soap opera in Fayetteville officially came to an end.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Smokin’ hot Kiffin sashays into second round

THE SYNOPSIS: Lane Kiffin was part of an Esquire Magazine online contest. A Sexiest Woman Alive contest. The then-USC head coach took down the No. 1 seed, professional golfer Natalie Gulbis. He then beat race car driver Danica Patrick to advance to the Sassy Sixteen.

2009

THE HEADLINE: REPORT: GRUDEN TURNED DOWN JOB WITH DUCKS*

THE SYNOPSIS: In a round of Grumors that didn’t involve Tennessee, Jon Gruden turned the offensive coordinator position at Oregon.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)