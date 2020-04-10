Florida State OL Anthony Boselli and College Football Hall of Fame father Tony Boselli recover from coronavirus

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Florida State offensive lineman Anthony Boselli announced on Friday he has recovered from a battle with the coronavirus.

Boselli announced his recovery with an update on Florida State’s football website. Boselli explained he caught the coronavirus from his father, College Football Hall of fame offensive lineman Tony Boselli. The virus spread throughout the Boselli home, with his mother and brother also coming down with the virus.

“I was tested for the coronavirus on March 21 and a few days later received a positive result” Boselli explained. “But by then, the result wasn’t telling me anything I didn’t already know. A day after my test – an unpleasant process in and of itself – I woke up feeling like I’d been hit by a bus.”

Fortunately, the entire Boselli family has made a recovery, according to Boselli. Tony Boselli was hit the hardest by the coronavirus, as described by Anthony Boselli;

Even after he tested positive, it looked like he’d get through it without much difficulty. But a week later, he was only getting worse. From my place on the couch downstairs, I could hear him coughing all the way from across the house. There were days when he’d be up and moving around, making jokes in the kitchen. Then an hour or two later, he would be stuck in bed. My dad has always been tough and a source of strength in our family. But after a while, and especially when we heard that cough, we knew something wasn’t OK.

Tony Boselli spent three days in intensive care before being cleared to return home.

Boselli’s message is pretty simple. Don’t take the coronavirus lightly and keep practicing that social distance.

Here’s hoping we get to see more stories of people recovering from the coronavirus.

Follow @KevinOnCFB