Eastern Washington head coach volunteers pay cut due to COVID-19

The financial implications of the COIVD-19 outbreak are affecting college football programs at all levels. While most FBS programs are on solid enough foundations, things were already dicey even before the coronavirus hit at other levels.
No matter what happens this fall though, some coaches are stepping up right now to help their department deal with the strains on the balance sheet. Eastern Washington head coach Aaron Best took to Twitter last week to announce a voluntary 10% pay cut to do his part and help the Eagles get through these difficult times.
Eagle Nation,
Trying times for all. I am taking steps to do my part for our university and dept by taking an indefinite 10% pay cut of salary to better welfare of our university, dept, FB program and SAs. Moving ahead I urge you all to do your part when you can! #GoEags pic.twitter.com/z2Vgyt2m9P
— Coach Aaron Best (@CoachBestEWU) April 10, 2020
Reports say Best made just over $200,000 last year. That would result in nearly $20,000 over the course of a full year, no small change for the EWU athletic department.
Earlier this year, the FCS powerhouse in the Pacific Northwest fought off a faculty movement at the school to either cut football completely or drop out of the Division I ranks. The motivation behind this was largely financial.
Given the lack of spring sports and NCAA cuts in revenue distributions due to COVID-19, things are now even more dicey.
Still, it’s good to see those like Best proactively step up for Eastern Washington. Iowa State’s Matt Campbell also is part of a department-wide salary cut and the two figure to just be the first of many to see their checks reduced.
These are trying times for the entire sports landscape due to coronavirus. The good news is that some are understanding of that fact when looking to the future of their programs.