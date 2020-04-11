Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh won’t give one thought to football being canceled in the fall

By Bryan FischerApr 11, 2020, 1:38 PM EDT
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is spending time at home just like everybody else in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.

When it comes to doing the same into the fall however, the former Wolverines quarterback is blocking out the possibility of not seeing the field with his team later this year. Speaking to non-sports outlet the National Review in a podcast last week, Harbaugh said he’s not even allowing the thought of a canceled football season enter his mind.

“Hope and going to prepare,” Harbaugh said, according to a transcription from Mlive.com. “I’m not going to give it one thought that it’s not going to happen, because it’s like being a quarterback. I learned that it’s better to be prepared and not have the opportunity, than to not prepare and your chance comes and your opportunity comes and you’re not prepared to do it.

“You got to not have one thought that it won’t happen.”

Like most teams across the country, UM did not get to hold a full set of spring practices due to the novel coronavirus’ impact on the sports landscape. The Big Ten has suspended all athletic activities until at least early May and there’s the increasing possibility such a ban lasts longer than that.

Though Harbaugh has been virtually instructing his staff and team over the internet, COVID-19 has at least allowed for one silver lining: more family time. Just like many out there, that has included odds and ends around the house.

The eclectic head coach said he has also done everything from mowing the yard to watching birds. Chopping wood was also on the docket along with watching YouTube with his kids.

Michigan is under a stay-at-home order until at least April 30 so there will be plenty more time for Harbaugh to keep all that up. Hopefully for him and everybody else with the maize and blue though, things can get back to normal in time for the football season to get underway this fall.

NCAA kicking St. Thomas’ football move to Division I to June

By Bryan FischerApr 11, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT
St. Thomas will not be finding out about their future this month after all.

The NCAA recently confirmed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their upcoming Division I Board of Directors meeting in late April will no longer include discussions on reclassification of athletic programs. The news was a blow to really only one school in particular as the Tommies were hoping to hear more about their potential shift from Division III to the FCS ranks.

“We fully understand and support the NCAA’s reasons behind shifting their agenda for their April meeting,” athletic director Phil Esten said in a statement. “Our primary focus right now is making sure our student athletes have the resources they need from a physical and mental health perspective, while completing their spring courses and making academic progress towards their degrees during the unprecedented challenges we’re all facing this semester with COVID-19. We are continuing to assess the best transition path for St. Thomas into Division-I, if the NCAA allows us to make the move. I remain optimistic about our future.”

The university made headlines last year when the MIAC kicked them out for being too good at athletics — particularly football. That prompted a series of questions over just where the Tommies would play in the near future. A lifeline was provided by the Summit League in the form of a tentative invitation but that came with the caveat that the school could make the transition up two levels in the NCAA structure.

Though others had made such a move before, it typically took over a decade. The tiny Minnesota-based program was looking to do it all in one swoop, thus needing the NCAA to step in and make a few tweaks to the process.

The hope had been to have the groundwork laid during April’s meeting with the D1 Management Council. Now that’s no longer the case given the pressing issues brought about by the coronavirus.

It sounds like an answer will come at some point in the summer but until then, you can file this under the unexpected consequences from a pandemic that has upset pretty much every aspect of college athletics from the on-field to other more mundane administrative tasks.

Nebraska still saying no to beer sales at Memorial Stadium

By Bryan FischerApr 11, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT
Whenever football returns at Nebraska, don’t expect to toast the team with a beer in your seat Huskers fans.

Speaking to the Omaha World-Herald on Friday, NU athletic director Bill Moos ruled out the potential for beer/alcohol sales at Memorial Stadium any time soon.

“That is not going to happen,” Moos said. “I’m not in charge of that, saying that will happen. That’s a decision above me. I do not see that happening in the future. What we want to make sure is, we have people in the stadium.

“That has to do more with their comfort, healthwise, than it does the amenities that could be offered.”

Such a stance is a contrast to Moos’ peers at the moment. Athletic directors around the Big Ten have opened up the taps in the past few years. The trend is also growing at an even bigger pace nationally.

The need for such “new revenue streams” could carry even greater importance at Nebraska in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting financial shortages across the board. Some schools stand to make millions in sales — a line item that could help (in part) balance out shortfalls from recent NCAA distributions.

To his credit, Moos has at least been consistent on the subject. Upon taking over in Lincoln, the former Washington State AD put the issue on the back-burner.

It seems like that will be the case for the foreseeable future too. While some fans might want to partake in an adult beverage (or two) to help ease the pain of the last few years, that won’t be an option inside Memorial for Big Red moving forward.

Days later and completely missing the point, Mike Gundy apologizes for those offended by comments

Mike Gundy
By Bryan FischerApr 11, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT
Mike Gundy would like to apologize.

No, not for what the Oklahoma State head coach said, just to those who took offense to what he said. That distinction is key to note when reading what was sent to the media on Saturday — four days after he made several controversial comments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic on a teleconference with beat reporters.

“I have been made aware that comments from my press conference have offended some,” Gundy said in a statement released by the school. “It was never my intention to offend anyone and I apologize. My first priority is and will always be the student-athletes and doing what is best for the program and the university.”

OSU was quick to come out and distance themselves from Gundy’s comments that same day. Their head coach however, seems to be sticking by what he said until he otherwise gets his head out of the sand.

Whether you are a die-hard in orange and black or just a regular college football fan, that aspect might be what is so disturbing about this entire episode.

What Gundy didn’t say in his “apology” is far more notable than the fact that he issued a statement at all. He didn’t say he was sorry for suggesting football players could fight the virus off and be fine, as we saw with Florida State OL Anthony Boselli and Boise State assistant Zac Alley. He didn’t say he was being irresponsible in putting business interests ahead of unpaid players’ health and safety. He didn’t say that using COVID-19 tests on hundreds of football players just to get back by May 1st instead of testing those in Oklahoma that desperately need them is a bad idea. He didn’t say he was wrong in putting cold hard cash ahead of lives.

Oh and he didn’t say that doing what is best for the Cowboys football program is not mutually exclusive right now for what is best for those student-athletes he is supposed to be responsible.

Just about everybody with any interest in college football is hoping for a return to the gridiron this fall. Everybody wants something normal to happen right now in an era of social distancing and staying at home. But the fact of the matter is, Gundy using questionable news sources to support an even more questionable point of view that is not in line with health experts (nor his own school administration’s stance) is simply reckless for somebody of his stature.

Instead of making PSA’s to help like Ed Orgeron and Nick Saban are doing, OSU’s coach is doing a disservice to the very same cause he wants to champion: getting back to football this fall. Others far more important than Gundy have noted that there could be no fall sports — including football — at all in 2020. That happens if people do not take the coronavirus seriously or want to advance advice contrary to what authorities are saying can reduce the spread of it.

Football cannot return until the country gets to a state where it is allowed to. Until then, we will all have to do our part to get there as quickly as possible.

Mike Gundy isn’t doing his and such hallow statements are just about the worst kind of leadership anybody involved in college football can display in these trying times.

Eastern Washington head coach volunteers pay cut due to COVID-19

Eastern Washington Aaron Best
By Bryan FischerApr 11, 2020, 3:53 PM EDT
The financial implications of the COIVD-19 outbreak are affecting college football programs at all levels. While most FBS programs are on solid enough foundations, things were already dicey even before the coronavirus hit at other levels.

No matter what happens this fall though, some coaches are stepping up right now to help their department deal with the strains on the balance sheet. Eastern Washington head coach Aaron Best took to Twitter last week to announce a voluntary 10% pay cut to do his part and help the Eagles get through these difficult times.

Reports say Best made just over $200,000 last year. That would result in nearly $20,000 over the course of a full year, no small change for the EWU athletic department.

Earlier this year, the FCS powerhouse in the Pacific Northwest fought off a faculty movement at the school to either cut football completely or drop out of the Division I ranks. The motivation behind this was largely financial.

Given the lack of spring sports and NCAA cuts in revenue distributions due to COVID-19, things are now even more dicey.

Still, it’s good to see those like Best proactively step up for Eastern Washington. Iowa State’s Matt Campbell also is part of a department-wide salary cut and the two figure to just be the first of many to see their checks reduced.

These are trying times for the entire sports landscape due to coronavirus. The good news is that some are understanding of that fact when looking to the future of their programs.