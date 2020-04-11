Jim Harbaugh won’t give one thought to football being canceled in the fall

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is spending time at home just like everybody else in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.

When it comes to doing the same into the fall however, the former Wolverines quarterback is blocking out the possibility of not seeing the field with his team later this year. Speaking to non-sports outlet the National Review in a podcast last week, Harbaugh said he’s not even allowing the thought of a canceled football season enter his mind.

“Hope and going to prepare,” Harbaugh said, according to a transcription from Mlive.com. “I’m not going to give it one thought that it’s not going to happen, because it’s like being a quarterback. I learned that it’s better to be prepared and not have the opportunity, than to not prepare and your chance comes and your opportunity comes and you’re not prepared to do it.

“You got to not have one thought that it won’t happen.”

Like most teams across the country, UM did not get to hold a full set of spring practices due to the novel coronavirus’ impact on the sports landscape. The Big Ten has suspended all athletic activities until at least early May and there’s the increasing possibility such a ban lasts longer than that.

Though Harbaugh has been virtually instructing his staff and team over the internet, COVID-19 has at least allowed for one silver lining: more family time. Just like many out there, that has included odds and ends around the house.

The eclectic head coach said he has also done everything from mowing the yard to watching birds. Chopping wood was also on the docket along with watching YouTube with his kids.

Michigan is under a stay-at-home order until at least April 30 so there will be plenty more time for Harbaugh to keep all that up. Hopefully for him and everybody else with the maize and blue though, things can get back to normal in time for the football season to get underway this fall.