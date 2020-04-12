FAU DB who led FBS in INTs grad transfers to Florida State

Florida State has netted a potential impact intrastate graduate transfer for new head coach Mike Norvell‘s defense.
Florida Atlantic defensive back Meiko Dotson confirmed he will trade Boca for Tallahassee in a social media post on Saturday night.
Last Year! To be continued…. #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/GwZMJjNuFl
— Meiko Dotson Jr (@MeikoDotsonJr) April 12, 2020
Per Noles247, Dotson was one of the last players to get in a visit to campus just prior to an NCAA moratorium on face-to-face recruiting. That seemed to be just enough to get the ACC squad the nod over reported interest from Baylor and Boston College.
Interestingly, this will be a return to ACC play for Dotson as he originally signed with Georgia Tech in 2015. He redshirted his first year in Atlanta then played sparingly in 2016. That prompted a transfer to a junior college before landing at FAU.
While playing for Lane Kiffin, Dotson was named All-Conference USA first team in 2019, tying for the lead in FBS with nine interceptions. With the head coach’s departure for Ole Miss after the season, Dotson wound up entering the transfer portal in January.
The cornerback should help FSU as they transition more to a 4-2-5 alignment on the backend of the defense. Asante Samuel, Jr. almost assuredly will take first snaps at one corner spot while Dotson could help solidify things opposite him with a host of youngsters in the mix for whenever fall camp occurs in 2020.
We haven’t seen a ton of recruiting activity with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting virtually every aspect of college football but Florida State still seems to have found a way to land a pretty big piece to their defense for the upcoming season.