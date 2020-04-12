Illinois lands FCS All-American offensive lineman as transfer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lovie Smith has dipped into the FCS ranks to help further his rebuild at Illinois.

In an intriguing pickup for the Illini, the Moultrie News confirmed that Wofford offensive lineman Blake Jeresaty will be making the move to Champaign in the near future.

“I want to compete at the highest level possible,” Jeresaty told the paper. “If I didn’t challenge myself against the best then what was the point of transferring in the first place? Illinois believes in me. I believe in them. Now it’s time to go prove each other right.”

Jeresaty played center for the Terriers but could shift over to guard with Illinois returning a 27 game starter there in Doug Kramer.

Last year at Wofford, Jeresaty was named an AP FCS first-team All-American and received the Southern Conference Jacobs Blocking Award. The school said he led the team with 127 knockdown blocks as well.

When Jeresaty actually gets to campus remains in question given NCAA and Big Ten restrictions on athletic activities at the moment. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has upended most of the spring for football coaches however, it seems that Smith is still making out okay in the interim by landing players like the former Wofford star.

The Illini are currently scheduled to open up against another FCS team in Illinois State on Sept. 4.