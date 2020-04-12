Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Recruiting-wise, Penn State football is keeping it in the family.

During a live announcement ceremony on 247Sports.com‘s YouTube channel Friday, Kalen King and Kobe King both announced that they have verbally committed to playing for the Penn State football program. Both players are 2021 prospects. They also happen to be twin brothers.

The siblings opted for Penn State football over another Big Ten school, Wisconsin.

“I think we kind of knew probably about two weeks ago,” Kobe King stated. “I was heavy on Wisconsin for a long time and then it was just Penn State. It wasn’t that hard of a decision.”

“It felt like home the minute I stepped foot on campus,” said Kalen King. “They have one of the best atmospheres and fan bases in the country in my opinion. I also talk to coach Franklin and Terry Smith almost every day and we built a great relationship. Penn State is amazing and I love it there.”

It’s believed that the Kings will be the first set of twins to play for Penn State football.

They are also the second and third 2021 recruit from Detroit to commit to the Nittany Lions this week. Thursday, four-star safety Jaylen Reed gave his verbal to Franklin and company. All told, Penn State football received four 2021 commitments in roughly 24 hours as four-star athlete Zakee Wheatley of Maryland officially came aboard Thursday afternoon as well.

Of the King brothers, Kalen is the higher-rated. A four-star 2021 prospect, King is rated as the No. 10 player regardless of position in the state of Michigan. He’s also the No. 24 cornerback in the country.

Kobe, meanwhile, is a three-star on the 247Sports.com composite. He’s the No. 13 recruit in the state. He’s also the No. 20 inside linebacker in next year’s class.

Penn State now holds the No. 15 2021 football recruiting class in the country. They also stand seventh in the Big Ten, behind Ohio State (No. 1), Wisconsin (No. 7), Michigan (No. 9), Maryland (No. 11), Rutgers (No. 12) (Rutgers!!!) and Iowa (No. 14).