College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 13, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Baylor, Michigan State unveil new uniforms

THE SYNOPSIS: Who doesn’t enjoy and relish a good uniform unveil? Me, of course.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Minnesota stops spring game to award scholarship to walk-on

THE SYNOPSIS: Who utterly enjoys and relishes a good scholarship reveal? Me, of course.

2018

THE HEADLINE: NCAA approves kickoff rule change, and other ways to speed up the game

THE SYNOPSIS: One of the most important safety rules the sport has enacted was officially adopted two years ago today.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Suspended by Oklahoma in January, Parrish Cobb arrested again for felony armed robbery

THE SYNOPSIS: In January of 2017, the cornerback was arrested on similar charges. In June of 2018, the 2016 four-star signee was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Female kicker making college football scholarship history

THE SYNOPSIS: Becca Longo became the first female to sign a college football National Letter of Intent with a NCAA Division I or II program. After taking a redshirt her true freshman season at Adams State, Longo was sidelined for the entire 2018 season because of an ankle injury. The Arizona native left the Colorado Div. II after that season without ever having kicked in a game.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Ex-Boise State DT found not guilty of felony after biting off part of teammate’s ear

THE SYNOPSIS: Anytime you can connect Tyson-Holyfield to college football, you do it. And the biting off of the ear? A jury accepted the self-defense claim.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Donald Trump asks ‘how’s Joe Paterno?’ at Pittsburgh stop

THE SYNOPSIS: The current POTUS was peaking of the Paterno statue. Not the disgraced Penn State head coach who died four years earlier.

2016

THE HEADLINE: OTL: Baylor took two years to investigate rape claim against football players

THE SYNOPSIS: If you want to be disgusted anew by the scandal in Waco, click on the link above.

2016

THE HEADLINE: USC names Lynn Swann (!!!) as new athletic director

THE SYNOPSIS: A little over three years later, Swann resigned. Leaving the athletic department in greater disrepair than when he took over. So there’s that legacy.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban talks ‘younger generation that doesn’t always get told no’

THE SYNOPSIS: The Process™ cares not about anyone who doesn’t abide by The Process™. Young or old.

2014

THE HEADLINE: ‘Canes player lucky to be alive, plans to continue playing football

THE SYNOPSIS: In late February, Hunter Knighton lost consciousness and collapsed during a workout session, sending the Miami offensive lineman straight to the hospital and into intensive care. He was released from the hospital two weeks later.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Johnny Manziel picks up where he left off in A&M’s spring game

THE SYNOPSIS: So, let’s go back to the Tale of the Statistical Tape to compare the college football Johnny Football.

Heisman-winning 2012 season: 3,706 yards passing, 26 touchdowns, nine interceptions. 1,410 yards rushing, 21 touchdowns.

Heisman-finalist 2013 season: 4,114 yards passing, 37 touchdowns, 13 interceptions. 759 yards rushing, nine touchdowns.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Petrino accepts responsibility, won’t appeal firing

THE SYNOPSIS: For once, Bobby Petrino acted admirably. For once.

2010

THE HEADLINE: JoePa: ‘I think expansion is coming’

THE SYNOPSIS: One year later, Nebraska became a B1G member. Three years after that, Maryland and Rutgers joined the conference as well.

2009

THE HEADLINE: DALLAS PURSUING COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME*

THE SYNOPSIS: That pursuit ultimately proved fruitless. In September of 2009, the College Football Hall of Fame pulled up its South Bend stakes for a move to Atlanta.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)