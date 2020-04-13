College Football Playoff
Getty Images

Bill Hancock says he and staff ‘planning on a CFP… Planning for it on time’

By John TaylorApr 13, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Another day, another story on the coronavirus pandemic’s potential impact on the 2020 season, this time as it relates to the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy was roundly criticized when he argued that college coaches should get back to the business of football May 1, with players following shortly thereafter. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney took numerous shots when he very boldly claimed there’s no doubt the college football season would start on time.

OSU was forced to publicly address the kerfuffle kicked up by Gundy. An unapologetic Swinney, meanwhile, defended his faith-based opinion.

Last Thursday, a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter stated that among “people in and around college football this week, there is ‘strong conviction‘ there will be college football this season.” ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, meanwhile, made some noise late last month where he proclaimed that he will “be shocked if we have NFL football this fall, if we have college football.” His College GameDay partner, Rece Davis, responded with guarded optimism. Sunday, the man Fowler replaced on GameDay, Chris Fowler, stated that “informed speculation” has the 2020 season starting February of next year.

If/when there is a season — as we have stated myriad times, those in the sport will move heaven and earth (twice if need be) to avoid the financial calamity that would follow a canceled season — there will, of course, be a College Football Playoff. Monday, the executive director of the CFP, Bill Hancock, told ESPN.com that he and his staffers moving forward with plans as if there will be a season and a playoff to determine a champion. And planning for it to be played “on time.”

From the report:

Hancock said there currently isn’t any particular benchmark date to make major decisions by, but that the planning period for organizing the playoff “is extensive,” and that the staff is currently finishing the budgeting process. They also have to design and purchase décor, lease buses, secure hotels, contract for services with the media, and complete a variety of other planning the public doesn’t usually see.

“There’s a long ramp-up time for this,” he said. “Could it be shorter? Sure. What is it? I don’t know. Would it be the same? No, it wouldn’t be the same. I can promise you the Super Bowl people are knee-deep into Tampa prep right now. Knee deep. We all do the same thing. We’re all very deliberate about our planning. Could we do it without that ramp-up time? Yes.

Hancock also declined to play the what-if game when it comes to the college football season being canceled.

“It’s only April,” he said. “It’s just too soon. It’s premature. The decision about whether to have a season and a CFP won’t be made by the coaches and commissioners. It will be made by the medical people. We have to be prepared, and we will be prepared, to have a CFP.”

The championship game for the 2020 college football season is scheduled to be played Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Garden’s Hard Rock Stadium. If the season doesn’t start until February as Fowler stated was a possibility, that game would be pushed back to sometime in June. Two months before the 2021 college football season is scheduled to kick off.

Washington State announces head coach Nick Rolovich, others to take pay cuts, eschew bonuses

Washington State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 13, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Add Washington State football coaches to the growing list of individuals in the sports world who are tightening their financial belts amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

On the first day of this month, Iowa State announced a one-year reduction in pay and bonuses for all of its coaches.  Louisville soon followed suit.  Athletic directors at Oregon (HERE) and Wyoming (HERE) are taking cuts in pay.  Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut.  Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.

Monday evening, Wazu became the latest to announce that prominent figures at the university will be giving up some of their pay. Included in that is new Washington State football head coach Nick Rolovich, who is “voluntarily taking a five-percent salary reduction through the end of the 2020-21 academic year.” Additionally, Rolovich will forego all bonuses and/or incentives through the same timeframe.

Rolovich was hired on Jan. 14 to replace Mike Leach as the Washington State football coach. His contract calls for him to make $3 million annually. The five-percent pay cut means Rllovich would be forfeiting $150,000.

Joining Rolovich in the cost-saving cuts are university president Kirk Schulz, athletic director Pat Chun and men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith.

There was no mention of any Washington State football assistant coaches being asked to take pay cuts. Yet.

“As the most fiscally efficient athletic department in the nation, revenue reductions and added expenditures such as these are very significant,” Chun wrote in a letter. “We’re in the process of defining cost-containment measures for the current and upcoming years. Rest assured, all WSU coaches and staff members are committed to our student-athletes and furthering the mission of our great institution. …

“We would like to personally thank Coach Rolovich, Coach Smith and all of our coaches for taking a leadership role during these unprecedented times. As always, we will continue to examine long-term opportunities in operating expense efficiencies as we continue our budgeting process for the next fiscal year.”

Mississippi State player put off by Mike Leach tweet commits to Florida State

Florida State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 13, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT
1 Comment

As it turns out, Florida State will be the football program that benefits from the Tweet Heard ‘Round the College Football World.

In the wake of first-year head coach Mike Leach‘s much-discussed memeFabien Lovett announced that he would be transferring out of the Mississippi State football program.  The defensive lineman’s father subsequently confirmed that the tweet played a role in his son’s decision.

Last week, Lovett revealed that Power Five schools such as Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Oregon, Ole Miss and Tennessee had been in contact since he entered the portal. On Twitter Monday evening, the lineman announced that he has committed to the Florida State football program.

It’s thought that Lovett would have to sit out the 2020 season if he moves to another FBS program. However, he is expected to file an appeal for an immediate eligibility waiver. It’s believed that he will use the Leach tweet as the basis for his appeal.

Lovett was a three-star 2018 signee. He was rated as the No. 7 player regardless of position in the state of Mississippi.

The past two seasons, Lovett appeared in 15 games. 13 of those appearances came in 2019. A year ago, the defensive end was credited with 19 tackles, 2½ tackles for loss and a sack.

Because he appeared in four or fewer games in 2018, Lovett was able to take a redshirt for that season. Depending on how the waiver appeal turns out, Lovett would have either three years of eligibility starting in 2020 or two starting in 2021.

Lovett is the third of three transfers Florida State football has added this month.  First, Baylor defensive end Deonte Williams announced his commitment to FSU.  A couple of days later, Florida Atlantic defensive back Meiko Dotson did the same.

South Carolina OL Summie Carlay looking to weigh grad transfer options

Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireApr 13, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

South Carolina redshirt junior offensive lineman Summie Carlay may be on the move. Carlay has reportedly entered his name in the transfer portal as he looks to evaluate his potential grad transfer options.

By entering the transfer portal, Carlay is free to have communication with any other college football program looking to add some depth or fill a need on their offensive line. Carlay may pull his name from the transfer portal and remain at South Carolina if he desires. Such a move is not unprecedented, but most players adding their name to the transfer portal do typically move on to a new school when a final decision is made.

Carlay enrolled at South Carolina as an early-enrollee in the Class of 2017. Since his arrival on campus, Carlay has earned SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll accolades each of the past three seasons. Carlay redshirted his freshman season with the Gamecocks in 2017 and did not see any game action in 2018. Carlay took on a special teams role in 2019, mostly on extra point and field goal formations, and appeared in all 12 games South Carolina played.

Carlay will have two years of eligibility at his disposal. As a graduate transfer, Carlay will be eligible to play right away for the 2020 season.

Auburn QB Bo Nix spent spring break training with Joe Burrow and Sam Darnold

Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireApr 13, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix certainly picked some good company to hang out with during his spring break. Before the world essentially shut down due to COVID-19, Nix was able to board a plane and fly out to the west coast to get in some spring break training sessions with a few guys who know a thing or two about tossing around the pigskin.

Nix spent his spring break working with private quarterback coach Jordan Palmer. Palmer has built a respectable list of clients over the years as a private instructor. Among the coaches who have worked with Palmer include Super Bowl champion and former Texas Tech Red Raider Patrick Mahomes, former Clemson standout Deshaun Watson, and former Cal quarterback Jared Goff. Two other quarterbacks working with Palmer at the time Nix was was with him were former USC quarterback Sam Darnold and last year’s Heisman Trophy winner from LSU, Joe Burrow.

“Just going out there, obviously you can learn so much from them and you can soak up so much knowledge from them and how they play the game and just how to go about playing quarterback on a level like that,” Nix said when speaking with the media during a conference call this week, according to Al.com.

Nix passed for 2,366 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 301 yards and seven touchdowns in his freshman season as Auburn’s starting quarterback from the start. Taking the opportunity to work with a couple of other quarterbacks who have gone on to be high NFL draft picks (Darnold was No. 3 overall in 2018 and Burrow is expected to be a possible No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft) is a terrific learning experience for any quarterback, especially one so fresh into his career.

This likely doesn’t mean Nix is about to be the runaway Heisman Trophy favorite in 2020, but Auburn fans should be looking forward to a good season of growth from their starting quarterback this fall.