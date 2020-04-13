Indiana Hoosier Madison Norris steps foot in NCAA transfer portal

One of Indiana’s top defensive recruits in the Class of 2018 has entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Monday, defensive lineman Madison Norris announced he has made the decision to enter his name into the transfer portal, allowing him to begin evaluating potential transfer options.

“I wanna thank the coaches and staff and Indiana University for everything that they have done for me, but after talks with my family and coaches, I have decided to put my name into the NCAA transfer portal,” Norris announced on Monday, via his Twitter account.

By entering his name in the transfer portal, Norris is free to have any communication with any other college football program that wants to recruit him. Norris is always free to remove his name form the transfer portal and remain at Indiana, although the Hoosiers are no longer required to hold his scholarship spot on the roster while he evaluates his potential options. It is not unprecedented for players to enter the transfer portal and stay put, although far more players do eventually move on to a new program after entering the transfer portal.

The former three-star recruit and two-time Indiana high school all-state player joined the Hoosiers in the Class of 2018. He appeared in one game for Indiana in 2018, allowing him to preserve a redshirt season under the NCAA’s revised redshirt rule that went into effect in 2018. As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Norris appeared in just one game, a season-opening victory over Eastern Illinois. Norris played a key role on the scout team, earning scout team player of the week honors when Indiana faced Michigan.

Norris has three more years of eligibility to use. However, NCAA transfer rules will require Norris to sit out the 2020 season before being eligible to see the field in 2021. That will leave Norris with two years of eligibility at his disposal unless Norris applies for and is granted a waiver for immediate eligibility.

Follow @KevinOnCFB