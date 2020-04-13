Add Washington State football coaches to the growing list of individuals in the sports world who are tightening their financial belts amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
On the first day of this month, Iowa State announced a one-year reduction in pay and bonuses for all of its coaches. Louisville soon followed suit. Athletic directors at Oregon (HERE) and Wyoming (HERE) are taking cuts in pay. Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut. Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.
Monday evening, Wazu became the latest to announce that prominent figures at the university will be giving up some of their pay. Included in that is new Washington State football head coach Nick Rolovich, who is “voluntarily taking a five-percent salary reduction through the end of the 2020-21 academic year.” Additionally, Rolovich will forego all bonuses and/or incentives through the same timeframe.
Rolovich was hired on Jan. 14 to replace Mike Leach as the Washington State football coach. His contract calls for him to make $3 million annually. The five-percent pay cut means Rllovich would be forfeiting $150,000.
Joining Rolovich in the cost-saving cuts are university president Kirk Schulz, athletic director Pat Chun and men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith.
There was no mention of any Washington State football assistant coaches being asked to take pay cuts. Yet.
“As the most fiscally efficient athletic department in the nation, revenue reductions and added expenditures such as these are very significant,” Chun wrote in a letter. “We’re in the process of defining cost-containment measures for the current and upcoming years. Rest assured, all WSU coaches and staff members are committed to our student-athletes and furthering the mission of our great institution. …
“We would like to personally thank Coach Rolovich, Coach Smith and all of our coaches for taking a leadership role during these unprecedented times. As always, we will continue to examine long-term opportunities in operating expense efficiencies as we continue our budgeting process for the next fiscal year.”