If the 2020 season is played, Boise State football will be armed with even more experience on its roster than when the year began.

In January, NC State transfer Brock Miller transferred into the Boise State football program. Last month, FCS kicker Jonny Messina did the same. Both of those players will come to the Broncos as graduate transfers.

The past few days, it was lather, rinse, repeat (twice) on the grad transfer front for Boise State football.

Last week, FCS tight end Mason Sikes verbally committed to BSU. Sikes began his collegiate playing career at Lamar.

“First off I would like to thank God for blessing me with such an amazing opportunity in my life,” Sikes wrote. “Thank you to my mom, my family, my friends, past coaches, and teammates that have all helped me become a better athlete, man, and has pushed me to succeed at some point in this journey.

“Can’t wait to get up there and get to work! Go Broncos! Bleed Blue!”

In 30 career games, Sikes caught 23 passes for 479 yards and six touchdowns. Of that, 14 of the receptions, 221 of the yards and three of the touchdowns came in 2019.

Then, on Monday, Uzoma Osuji (pictured) announced on Twitter that he too will be transferring into the Boise State football program. Osuji has spent the past four seasons at Rice. In December, the offensive lineman opted to place his name into the NCAA transfer database.

The 6-6, 292-pound Texas native was a two-star 2016 signee. All told, Osuji played in 21 games during his time with the Owls. Six of those appearances for the lineman were starts.

Both Osuji and Sikes come to Boise State football as grad transfers. They will both have one season of eligibility to use.