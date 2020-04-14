College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 14, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez calls for Playoff expansion, thinks committee is not following selection criteria

THE SYNOPSIS: A recent survey showed that a high percentage of Alvarez’s counterparts agree. On the expansion part, that is.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban expects to be sidelined 6-8 weeks thanks to bum hip

THE SYNOPSIS: That would be sidelined from golf as the Alabama head coach was back at work two days later.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Tua Tagovailoa suffers setback in return from hand injury, spring game status uncertain

THE SYNOPSIS: This was the first of a string of injuries that plagued the quarterback during his time at Alabama.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Middle Tennessee State dismisses the two players involved in puppy-beating video

THE SYNOPSIS: This is the kind of story that makes your blood boil. Still.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Gators announce playing career of Rod Johnson is over

THE SYNOPSIS: Rod. Johnson. That is all.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Ex-‘Husker great Lawrence Phillips suspected of slaying cellmate

THE SYNOPSIS: Phillips was sentenced to 31 years in prison in 2009 for a violent assault on his then-girlfriend. In January of 2016, Phillips was found dead in his jail cell. It was later determined that the former college football great had hanged himself.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Next in line: RB Derrick Henry emerging for Alabama this spring

THE SYNOPSIS: Henry was the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner. This past season, he led the NFL in rushing.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Gary Patterson deflects Arkansas talk

THE SYNOPSIS: The TCU head coach was mentioned prominently as a potential replacement for Bobby Petrino. John L. Smith lasted one season as Arkansas’ head coach. In December of that year, Bret Bielema was hired away from Wisconsin.

2009

THE HEADLINE: ‘SICK & TIRED’ LEACH SUSPENDS DEFENSIVE END INDEFINITELY*

THE SYNOPSIS: Mike Leach gonna Mike Leach, y’all.

(*Yes, back in the day, we used to scream out our headlines at our readers in all-caps. The move to NBC a couple of months later mercifully ended that practice.)