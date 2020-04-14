DJ Arkansas picks Rice over Arkansas

He won’t become a college football player until 2021, but Rice just picked up a sure fire All-Name Team member.
DJ Arkansas, a 3-star linebacker from Denton, Texas, on Tuesday announced his commitment to Rice. In making his commitment, Arkansas told the inspiring story of overcoming a kidney laceration as a freshman that left him with a 10 percent chance to play again.
Arkansas listed offers from Hawai’i, Duke, Boise State and… Arkansas.
While Arkansas is, of course, fully within his rights to pick the school that’s best for him and a degree from Rice is a major life accomplishment, the opportunity to write about Arkansas making a tackle for Arkansas is a major blow to college football’s robust pun community.
Key figures within the College Football Playoff machine will get an audience at the highest levels of the federal government.
Earlier this week, College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock addressed the uncertainty of when the sport will resume, stating that he and his staffers are moving forward with plans as if there will be a season and a playoff to determine a champion. And planning for it to be played “on time.” Hancock also allowed that they will have contingency plans in place in case the start of the season is delayed as late as next February.
In that vein, it’s being reported that Vice President Mike Pence, the point man for President Donald Trump‘s Coronavirus Task Force, will speak to the College Football Playoff Management Committee at some point today. Exactly what will be discussed is unclear.
For those unaware, the College Football Playoff Management Committee is comprised of the 10 FBS conference commissioners as well as Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick.
- AAC — Mike Aresco
- ACC — John Swofford
- Big Ten — Kevin Warren
- Big 12 — Bob Bowlsby
- Conference USA — Judy MacLeod
- MAC — Jon Steinbrecher
- MWC — Craig Thompson
- Pac-12 — Larry Scott
- SEC — Greg Sankey
- Sun Belt — Keith Gill
It should also be noted that this committee differs from the College Football Playoff Board of Managers. That body, which wields the true power in the CFP, consists of 11 presidents and chancellors representing the 10 FBS conferences plus Notre Dame. As a primer:
- AAC — R. Gerald Turner, SMU
- ACC — John Thrasher, Florida State
- Big Ten — Eric Barron, Penn State
- Big 12 — Greg Fenves, Texas (Fenves is leaving this summer for Emory)
- Conference USA — Rodney Bennett, Southern Miss
- Independents — Rev. John Jenkins, Notre Dame
- MAC — Satish Tripathi, Buffalo
- MWC — Joe Castro, Fresno State
- Pac-12 — Kirk Schulz, Washington State
- SEC — Mark Keenum, Mississippi State (chair)
- Sun Belt — Jack Hawkins, Troy
Thanks to Michigan football, Jeff Scott has continued to add to his Power Five haul.
In mid-March, Devin Gil took the first step in leaving the Michigan football program by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. A little over a month later, the linebacker announced on Twitter that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at USF.
Gil stated he pulled the trigger on a move to the Bulls “[a]fter discussing this major decision with my family.”
As a graduate transfer, Gil will be eligible to play for the AAC school immediately. The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.
Gil was a three-star member of the Michigan football Class of 2016. He played his high school in Hollywood, Fla., so it’s a homecoming of sorts for the Sunshine State native.
In 40 career games with Michigan football, Gil made 14 starts. A baker’s dozen of those starts came during his redshirt sophomore season in 2018. The other start came the year before.
During his time with the Wolverines, Gil was credited with 47 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.
Gil becomes the fifth Power Five transfer Scott has added since he was hired Dec. 9. The others are:
In addition to those, well, additions, USF also brought in Alcorn State transfer Noah Johnson. The quarterback was the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2018. His quarterbacks coach at the FCS school? Pat White, the former West Virginia great who is now USF’s running backs coach. As is the case with the other five, Johnson will be eligible to play for the Bulls in 2020.
App State is the latest football program to discover that, when it comes to the transfer portal, you win some and you lose some.
Earlier this month, Virginia Tech wide receiver Jacoby Pinckney announced that he is transferring into the App State football program. A week later, it’s being reported that defensive lineman Chris Willis has opted to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database.
Thus far, there’s been no official confirmation from App State on Willis’ status with the team.
Willis was a two-star member of the Mountaineers’ 2016 recruiting class. The 6-2, 260-pound end took a redshirt his true freshman season.
In 2017 and 2018, Willis played in a combined 25 games. The North Carolina native started five of the last six games of the 2018 season. He headed into summer camp as the presumptive starter, but a non-contact injury prior to the season kicking off knocked him out for the entire year.
During his time with the App State football team, Willis totaled 39 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks and a forced fumble.
App State posted a school-record 13 wins this past season. The Mountaineers claimed their fourth straight shared or outright Sun Belt Conference championship in 2019. In mid-December, Eli Drinkwitz left App State after one season to take over the Missouri football program. The Mountaineers stayed in-house as offensive line coach Shawn Clark was confirmed as Drinkwitz’s replacement three days later.
Because of the obvious connection between Drinkwitz and Willis, Mizzou Will Likely be a potential landing spot for the lineman.
For at least the third time this cycle, Texas State has seen one of its football players bust a move to the portal.
Back in January, Gresch Jensen added his name to the quarterbacking end of the transfer pool. Earlier this month, starting safety Josh Newman took the first step in leaving Texas State by entering the NCAA transfer database.
Tuesday, it was reported that John Lilly has followed his one-time teammates into the portal. A Texas State football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive tackle has decided to leave the team.
No specific reason for the parting of ways was given.
The Houston native came to Texas State team as a two-star 2016 signee. Lilly took a redshirt his true freshman season.
The past three seasons, Lilly played in a total of nine games. Just one of those appearances came in 2019, though, which may have triggered the decision to transfer.
In 2017, Lilly made the first and only start of his career. The next year, the 6-0, 260-pound lineman returned a kickoff for 10 yards.
Texas State is coming off its second consecutive 3-9 football season, its first under head coach Jake Spavital. In fact, the Bobcats haven’t finished above-.500 since going 7-5 in 2014. The 2012 season was the program’s first at the FBS level.