If you had Kansas State football as the next school to benefit from the transfer portal, well, you know the drill.

Back in February — doesn’t that seem like a helluva long time ago? — Kiondre Thomas took the first step in leaving Minnesota by entering the transfer portal. Two months later, the defensive back announced on Twitter that Kansas State is his new college football home.

“First off I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the University of Minnesota for the past four years,” Thomas wrote. “I’ve made unbreakable bonds with my teammates and memories that’ll last a lifetime! I wish nothing but the best for my former teammates/brothers.

“I’d like to thank Coach Fleck and the entire defensive staff for everything they’ve done for me. From helping [me] develop into a better player to an even better person.”

Thank you Gopher Nation! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6WzispkrhS — Kiondre Thomas (@ItsJustKon) April 13, 2020

Thomas will be coming into the Kansas State football program as a graduate transfer. That will allow the corner to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020. This year will also serve as his final season of eligibility.

Thomas was a three-star member of the Gophers’ 2016 recruiting class. The Arkansas product was rated as the No. 8 player regardless of position in the state. He was also the highest-rated corner in the Gophers’ class that year.

As a true freshman, Thomas took a redshirt for that initial season. The past three seasons, he played in 29 games, starting 11 of those appearances. Four of those starts came in 2019, six in 2017.

During his time with the Minnesota Gophers football program, Thomas was credited with 75 tackles, eight passes defensed and two tackles for loss. He also has one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.