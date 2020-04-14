UTEP is the latest program with a player impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Early on in what’s become essentially a nation-wide lockdown, two Tulsa players were quarantined because of potential exposure to the coronavirus. Late last week, Florida State offensive lineman Anthony Boselli opened up about his recovery from the virus.

On Twitter over the weekend, UTEP football player Forest McKee acknowledged that he too has been battling the virus.

“To everyone who may or may not know, last Friday I tested positive for COVID-19,” the fourth-year senior fullback wrote. “It’s been [a whirlwind] of emotions, but I’m finally coming out on the other side of this.

“It’s been over a week [since] finding out about my test results. I’m feeling better and expected to make a full recovery.

“I just wanted to take the time and express how thankful I am for everyone that reached [out] to me for well wishes. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, loved ones, and medical professionals that have went through this with me every step of the way.

“I appreciate all of you more than y’all could ever imagine! And could not have done it without you.”

McKee was a two-star member of the UTEP football Class of 2017. He was the No. 8 player regardless of position in the state of New Mexico.

During his time as a UTEP football player, McKee has appeared in 31 games. He started six games total, one in 2019 and five as a true freshman in 2017. In that action, the 6-1, 245-pound Las Cruces native has one carry for two yards. He has, though, caught four passes for 42 yards. 40 of those yards came on one reception in 2019.