Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The XFL filed for bankruptcy on Monday, the latest in God’s campaign to end spring football in the United States.

As part of that bankruptcy, the league published its list of creditors, and the Houston athletics department was among them.

The XFL’s Houston Roughnecks used U of H’s TDECU Stadium as its stadium, the only XFL team to use a college venue as its home base. According to the filing, the league owes Houston just under $295,000.

Unfortunately for the Coogs, they’ll have to take a number and get in line. The XFL had 18 creditors ahead of them, among them former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops (owed nearly $1.1 million) and former Hawaii and SMU head coach June Jones ($583,333).

The XFL has filed for bankruptcy. Based on the filings, the league has between $10-50 million in both assets and liabilities. Creditors include: ➖ St. Louis Sports Commission: $1.6M ➖ Elevate Sports Partners: $856,000 ➖ Ticketmaster: $655,000 pic.twitter.com/Hihbf4wqE6 — Front Office Sports (@frntofficesport) April 13, 2020

The Roughnecks were the league’s only undefeated team at the time of cancellation, carrying a 5-0 record with them into oblivion. The club was slated to borrow TDECU Stadium for unfulfilled games against the DC Defenders on March 22 and the Dallas Renegades on April 2, plus possible playoff games that would have been held this coming weekend and next.