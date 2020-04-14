Getty Images

XFL bankruptcy leaves Houston out more than a quarter million dollars

By Zach BarnettApr 14, 2020, 4:22 PM EDT
The XFL filed for bankruptcy on Monday, the latest in God’s campaign to end spring football in the United States.

As part of that bankruptcy, the league published its list of creditors, and the Houston athletics department was among them.

The XFL’s Houston Roughnecks used U of H’s TDECU Stadium as its stadium, the only XFL team to use a college venue as its home base. According to the filing, the league owes Houston just under $295,000.

Unfortunately for the Coogs, they’ll have to take a number and get in line. The XFL had 18 creditors ahead of them, among them former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops (owed nearly $1.1 million) and former Hawaii and SMU head coach June Jones ($583,333).

The Roughnecks were the league’s only undefeated team at the time of cancellation, carrying a 5-0 record with them into oblivion. The club was slated to borrow TDECU Stadium for unfulfilled games against the DC Defenders on March 22 and the Dallas Renegades on April 2, plus possible playoff games that would have been held this coming weekend and next.

Dave Clawson the latest coach to take a pay cut

By Zach BarnettApr 14, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT
Following the lead of coaches at Iowa State, Louisville and Eastern Washington, Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson on Tuesday became the latest coach to take a voluntary pay cut to help his athletics department navigate the coronavirus budget crunch.

Clawson will forfeit 10 percent of his pay, the school announced.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on Wake Forest University and our Athletics Dept.,” Clawson said. “Catherine and I are more than happy to do our part to help during these challenging times.”

Wake Forest does not publish Clawson’s salary, but the USA Today salary database listed his 2019 pay at a relatively light $2.189 million. A 10 percent cut would bring his compensation down to $1.97 million.

The announcement did not indicate if Clawson will also forfeit bonuses and incentives, as other schools have done. Clawson’s move comes in conjunction with pay cuts taken by Wake Forest president Nathan Hatch and his cabinet.

​​​”I appreciate Coach Clawson’s leadership in immediately volunteering to join President Hatch, my fellow Cabinet members and our Academic Deans in taking a 10% pay cut to help protect the experience of all Wake Forest students amid the COVID-19 crises,” said Wake AD John Currie.

Clawson is 36-40 heading into his seventh season leading the Demon Deacons. Wake went 8-5 with a Pinstripe Bowl appearance in 2019.

Arkansas picks Rice over… Arkansas

By Zach BarnettApr 14, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT
He won’t become a college football player until 2021, but Rice just picked up a sure fire All-Name Team member.

DJ Arkansas, a 3-star linebacker from Denton, Texas, on Tuesday announced his commitment to Rice. In making his commitment, Arkansas told the inspiring story of overcoming a kidney laceration as a freshman that left him with a 10 percent chance to play again.

Arkansas listed offers from Hawai’i, Duke, Boise State and… Arkansas.

While Arkansas is, of course, fully within his rights to pick the school that’s best for him and a degree from Rice is a major life accomplishment, the opportunity to write about Arkansas making a tackle for Arkansas is a major blow to college football’s robust pun community.

Kansas State new home for Minnesota transfer corner Kiondre Thomas

Kansas State football
By John TaylorApr 14, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT
If you had Kansas State football as the next school to benefit from the transfer portal, well, you know the drill.

Back in February — doesn’t that seem like a helluva long time ago? — Kiondre Thomas took the first step in leaving Minnesota by entering the transfer portal.  Two months later, the defensive back announced on Twitter that Kansas State is his new college football home.

“First off I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the University of Minnesota for the past four years,” Thomas wrote. “I’ve made unbreakable bonds with my teammates and memories that’ll last a lifetime! I wish nothing but the best for my former teammates/brothers.

“I’d like to thank Coach Fleck and the entire defensive staff for everything they’ve done for me.  From helping [me] develop into a better player to an even better person.”

Thomas will be coming into the Kansas State football program as a graduate transfer.  That will allow the corner to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.  This year will also serve as his final season of eligibility.

Thomas was a three-star member of the Gophers’ 2016 recruiting class.  The Arkansas product was rated as the No. 8 player regardless of position in the state.  He was also the highest-rated corner in the Gophers’ class that year.

As a true freshman, Thomas took a redshirt for that initial season.  The past three seasons, he played in 29 games, starting 11 of those appearances.  Four of those starts came in 2019, six in 2017.

During his time with the Minnesota Gophers football program, Thomas was credited with 75 tackles, eight passes defensed and two tackles for loss.  He also has one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Boise State football adds commits from two more graduate transfers

Boise State football
By John TaylorApr 14, 2020, 2:02 PM EDT
If the 2020 season is played, Boise State football will be armed with even more experience on its roster than when the year began.

In January, NC State transfer Brock Miller transferred into the Boise State football program.  Last month, FCS kicker Jonny Messina did the same.  Both of those players will come to the Broncos as graduate transfers.

The past few days, it was lather, rinse, repeat (twice) on the grad transfer front for Boise State football.

Last week, FCS tight end Mason Sikes verbally committed to BSU.  Sikes began his collegiate playing career at Lamar.

“First off I would like to thank God for blessing me with such an amazing opportunity in my life,” Sikes wrote. “Thank you to my mom, my family, my friends, past coaches, and teammates that have all helped me become a better athlete, man, and has pushed me to succeed at some point in this journey.

“Can’t wait to get up there and get to work! Go Broncos! Bleed Blue!”

In 30 career games, Sikes caught 23 passes for 479 yards and six touchdowns.  Of that, 14 of the receptions, 221 of the yards and three of the touchdowns came in 2019.

Then, on Monday, Uzoma Osuji (pictured) announced on Twitter that he too will be transferring into the Boise State football program.  Osuji has spent the past four seasons at Rice.  In December, the offensive lineman opted to place his name into the NCAA transfer database.

The 6-6, 292-pound Texas native was a two-star 2016 signee.  All told, Osuji played in 21 games during his time with the Owls.  Six of those appearances for the lineman were starts.

Both Osuji and Sikes come to Boise State football as grad transfers.  They will both have one season of eligibility to use.