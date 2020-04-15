College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.
In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 15, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: What college football coaches are attending the 2019 NFL Draft?
THE SYNOPSIS: Last year, Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney and Lincoln Riley were some of the answers to the question. This year? None, obviously.
2018
THE HEADLINE: Dabo Swinney on Kelly Bryant: He’s still No. 1 quarterback if we played today
THE SYNOPSIS: Four games into the 2018 season, Swinney pulled the trigger and benched Bryant in favor of true freshman Trevor Lawrence. Two days after losing the starting job, Bryant opted to transfer from Clemson. In early December, Missouri officially announced Bryant’s signing.
2016
THE HEADLINE: One Big House afternoon, App State was 2016 Leicester City
THE SYNOPSIS: Just in case Michigan fans needed a reminder of the greatest upset in college football history.
2015
THE HEADLINE: Brian Kelly on Irish’s QBs: ‘I’d take our two over Ohio State’s’
THE SYNOPSIS: This one is noteworthy because it garnered the most comments ever (344) for a single post on CFT.
2014
THE HEADLINE: Freedom from religion group says Clemson football is too religious
THE SYNOPSIS: Six years later, Swinney is still defending his faith-based opinions.
2011
THE HEADLINE: Steve Spurrier gets a raise… but eschews an extension
THE SYNOPSIS: Signed through the 2013 season, retirement rumors reared its head once again for the South Carolina coach. The Ol’ Ball Coach made it to the 2015 season — but not through the 2015 season — before hanging up his visor. Temporarily, as it turned out.