If you’re hoping that the 2020 college football season kicks off on time and as scheduled, you may want to look away.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the country’s foremost infectious disease experts, made an appearance on Snapchat’s Good Luck America hosted by Peter Hamby. During the course of the discussion, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases addressed exactly how professional sports could restart this summer after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Including, most notably, fan-less games.

“Nobody comes to the stadium,” Fauci explained. “Put [the players] in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled. […] Have them tested every single week and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family, and just let them play the season out.”

What would work for professional sports, though, might not be suitable for college football. At all. Especially if the voices of some of the most prominent figures in the sport carry weight.

“I struggle with that concept,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said last week when asked about playing without fans in the stands. “When I first heard that, I said, ‘OK, that could work.’ But I figured if we don’t have fans in the stands, we’ve determined it’s not safe for them in a gathering environment. So why would it be safe for the players?”

“I don’t see a model where we play, at least any extended number of games, in facilities where we don’t have fans,” Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick told ESPN.com earlier this month. “College football is about the cheerleaders and the band and the campus environment on game day. We’re interested in solutions that allow us to have a traditional game-day experience.”

One of the solutions that has been bandied about, especially of late, is starting the season in February. At this point, though, the 2020 college football season is a great unknown.

And, for a sport that has seen attendance dip from an average of 45,447 in 2003 to 41,477 in 2019, there’s another reason why some in college football wouldn’t want to go fan-less. Even if it’s just for one season.

One additional point of concern an AD acknowledged about the prospect of games with no fans: that some fans may become less inclined to come back, thinking the experience of watching from their couch of games in HD is much cheaper, more time-efficient and may seem more practical. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) April 15, 2020

This is just the fan portion of Fauci’s comments, too. We haven’t even scratched the surface as to how unwieldy it’d be to quarantine the massive number of people it would take to put on a fan-less college football game. Players, coaches, essential support staff, medical personnel, officiating crew, broadcast personnel, etc. Would the band be permitted to be in attendance? Cheerleaders?

For the record, the 2020 college football season is set to kick off exactly 136 days from today.