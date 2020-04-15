CFP Committee: Games won’t be played without students back on campus

By John TaylorApr 15, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT
If you need yet another data point that the 2020 college football season possibly (probably?) won’t start as scheduled, here ya go.

At various points over the past couple of weeks, universities such as LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Stanford and Texas would be going to online-only classes through the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. In some cases, that would mean the absolute earliest students would be able to come back on campus is early August.

As previously noted, the College Football Playoff Management Committee, which consists of the 10 FBS commissioners as well as Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, participated in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, the point man for President Donald Trump‘s Coronavirus Task Force. According to Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, the group made one thing perfectly clear to Pence: no students on campus, no games.

“Our players are students. If we’re not in college, we’re not having contests,” Bowlsby told Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.com.

“Our message was, we need to get universities and colleges back open, that we were education-based programs, and we weren’t going to have sports until we had something closer to normal college going on.”

Swarbrick concurred.

“It was a great opportunity to collectively share insights,” the no-fan-of-fan-less-games AD stated. “I want to be clear, I don’t think we offered any insights they didn’t already understand or appreciate, but a lot of the discussion was about the unique nature of college athletics being first and foremost the question we face is whether our universities will reopen and when. We’re never in a position to look at these issues purely through an athletic lens. There is no athletic calculus to engage in if our campuses aren’t reopened.”

Various coaches and administrators have stated that it’ll take anywhere from four to six to eight weeks to prepare for the upcoming college football season.  Doing the math, and noting that Week 0 of the season is set for Aug. 29, on-field prep work could need to begin as soon as late June or early July.

As for a silver lining? We’re reminded by Ross Dellenger of SI.com that there is the possibility that college football players could return to practice before students return to campus. Obviously, such a development would speed up when the 2020 season could commence.

Of course, that still leaves the question of when the 2020 college football season will kick off very much up in the air. By the end of next month, though, there could be a bit more clarity.

Four-star OL, ex-Arkansas commit signs NLI with Charlotte

By Bryan FischerApr 16, 2020, 1:53 PM EDT
A global pandemic didn’t seem to stop Charlotte from landing the biggest recruit in school history.

As reported by 247Sports late Wednesday night, the 49ers have landed the signature of four-star Carthage (Tex.) offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford. Yes, a top 20 prospect at the position has indeed submitted a National Letter of Intent with the Conference USA program.

Crawford, a former Arkansas and Baylor commitment, was previously expected to go the junior college route whenever college football returned in 2020. Instead, it appears a heck of a sell job by head coach Will Healy and company landed the No. 35 overall player in the state of Texas.

There are some academic concerns with getting Crawford eligible according to 247Sports but Charlotte seems hopeful they can get the player into school for the fall semester.

Needless to say, this is certainly a marquee recruit for the Conference USA program still in its infancy. Just by joining the class of 2020, Crawford bumped up the 49ers from seventh to second in the 247 team rankings for the league and appears to be the only four-star committed to a CUSA squad.

Just as impressive for Healy’s staff is that they still landed Crawford’s signature despite an NCAA dead period that prevented any sort of campus visits or face-to-face recruiting. There was likely plenty of Zooms and FaceTimes but still, a potential game-changer for a team that just made it to their first postseason last December.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

By John TaylorApr 16, 2020, 12:58 PM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 16, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Michigan DE talks ‘betrayal’ of coach whose move to Ohio State made his ‘stomach turn a little bit’
THE SYNOPSIS: Defensive line coach Greg Mattison left Michigan the previous January to take over as co-defensive coordinator at rival Ohio State.  That move didn’t sit well with Aidan Hutchinson.  At all.

2017

THE HEADLINE: VIDEO: Nebraska helps military dad reunite with family at spring game
THE SYNOPSIS: These types of videos will never, ever get old.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State breaks own national spring game attendance mark
THE SYNOPSIS: 100,189 fans showed up at the scrimmage, topping the 99,391 from the year before.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Condoleezza Rice has conservative stance on College Football Playoff expansion
THE SYNOPSIS: See what we did there?

2014

THE HEADLINE: Losing USC QB battle won’t lead to Max Browne transfer
THE SYNOPSIS: Two-and-a-half years later, Browne left USC.  Two weeks after that, he transferred to Pitt.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Chizik still juggling Auburn’s QB decision
THE SYNOPSIS: A guy you may have heard of, Cam Newton, ultimately won the job.  Later that year, that same guy claimed the Heisman Trophy.

UConn offensive lineman Cameron DeGeorge officially transfers to Louisville

Louisville football
By John TaylorApr 16, 2020, 11:44 AM EDT
Louisville football has officially added a very experienced offensive lineman.

In January, Cameron DeGeorge became one of two dozen (!) UConn players who had entered the transfer portal since the end of the 2019 regular season.  Two months later, the lineman indicated that he had given a non-binding commitment to the Louisville football program.

While it took a while, Louisville made it official Wednesday by confirming DeGeorge’s addition to its football roster.

“We are thrilled to add an experienced offensive lineman in Cameron DeGeorge,” Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield said in a statement. “We lost a pair of starters from last year’s team, and to be able to land a player with the experience that Cameron has will greatly strengthen our offensive line and our team. He has played in a great conference and has over 30 career starts. We are definitely excited to be adding a player with that type of talent.”

As DeGeorge joins the Louisville football as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play for the Cardinals in 2020.  This will serve as his final year of eligibility.

DeGeorge was a three-star signee for the Huskies.  He was rated as the No. 3 player regardless of position in the state of Massachusetts.

During his time with the Huskies, DeGeorge started 33 of the 36 games in which he played.  The vast majority of those starts came at the guard position.

Erstwhile Nebraska WR Jaron Woodyard moves on to Marshall

Nebraska football
By John TaylorApr 16, 2020, 11:11 AM EDT
One of the handful of Nebraska football players who have left the Cornhuskers this offseason has found a new home.

As all of the cool transfers are doing these days, Jaron Woodyard announced on Twitter late Wednesday night that he will continue his career at Marshall.  In his tweet, Woodyard echoed a quote Tom Brady sent out two years ago.

“Fate whispers to the warrior ‘you cannot withstand the storm.’ The warrior replies, ‘I am the storm.'”

As Woodyard has already graduated, he will be eligible to play immediately in 2020.  That will serve as his final season of eligibility.

Woodyard spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Arizona Western Community College.  The Maryland native transferred into the Nebraska football program in 2018.  At the time, he was rated as the No. 2 junior college wide receiver in the country.

His first season with the Nebraska football program, Woodyard appeared in eight games.  In 2019, he appeared in three games.  This past season, he made his first, and apparently only, start for the Cornhuskers.

In that action, Woodyard caught four passes for 19 yards.  He also returned four kicks for another 50 yards.

Woodyard is also fast.  Like, track fast.  From his Nebraska football bio:

Following spring workouts, Woodyard competed for Nebraska’s track and field team for the outdoor season. He posted the fastest 100-meter dash time on the team (10.47) and second-fastest 200-meter dash time (21.42). Woodyard qualified for the NCAA West Regional as a member of Nebraska’s 4×100-meter relay squad.