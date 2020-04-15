Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Key figures within the College Football Playoff machine will get an audience at the highest levels of the federal government.

Earlier this week, College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock addressed the uncertainty of when the sport will resume, stating that he and his staffers are moving forward with plans as if there will be a season and a playoff to determine a champion. And planning for it to be played “on time.” Hancock also allowed that they will have contingency plans in place in case the start of the season is delayed as late as next February.

In that vein, it’s being reported that Vice President Mike Pence, the point man for President Donald Trump‘s Coronavirus Task Force, will speak to the College Football Playoff Management Committee at some point today. Exactly what will be discussed is unclear.

Vice President Pence has a call with the College Football Playoff Management Committee today. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 15, 2020

For those unaware, the College Football Playoff Management Committee is comprised of the 10 FBS conference commissioners as well as Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick.

AAC — Mike Aresco

ACC — John Swofford

Big Ten — Kevin Warren

Big 12 — Bob Bowlsby

Conference USA — Judy MacLeod

MAC — Jon Steinbrecher

MWC — Craig Thompson

Pac-12 — Larry Scott

SEC — Greg Sankey

Sun Belt — Keith Gill

It should also be noted that this committee differs from the College Football Playoff Board of Managers. That body, which wields the true power in the CFP, consists of 11 presidents and chancellors representing the 10 FBS conferences plus Notre Dame. As a primer: