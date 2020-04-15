Key figures within the College Football Playoff machine will get an audience at the highest levels of the federal government.
Earlier this week, College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock addressed the uncertainty of when the sport will resume, stating that he and his staffers are moving forward with plans as if there will be a season and a playoff to determine a champion. And planning for it to be played “on time.” Hancock also allowed that they will have contingency plans in place in case the start of the season is delayed as late as next February.
In that vein, it’s being reported that Vice President Mike Pence, the point man for President Donald Trump‘s Coronavirus Task Force, will speak to the College Football Playoff Management Committee at some point today. Exactly what will be discussed is unclear.
Vice President Pence has a call with the College Football Playoff Management Committee today.
For those unaware, the College Football Playoff Management Committee is comprised of the 10 FBS conference commissioners as well as Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick.
- AAC — Mike Aresco
- ACC — John Swofford
- Big Ten — Kevin Warren
- Big 12 — Bob Bowlsby
- Conference USA — Judy MacLeod
- MAC — Jon Steinbrecher
- MWC — Craig Thompson
- Pac-12 — Larry Scott
- SEC — Greg Sankey
- Sun Belt — Keith Gill
It should also be noted that this committee differs from the College Football Playoff Board of Managers. That body, which wields the true power in the CFP, consists of 11 presidents and chancellors representing the 10 FBS conferences plus Notre Dame. As a primer:
- AAC — R. Gerald Turner, SMU
- ACC — John Thrasher, Florida State
- Big Ten — Eric Barron, Penn State
- Big 12 — Greg Fenves, Texas (Fenves is leaving this summer for Emory)
- Conference USA — Rodney Bennett, Southern Miss
- Independents — Rev. John Jenkins, Notre Dame
- MAC — Satish Tripathi, Buffalo
- MWC — Joe Castro, Fresno State
- Pac-12 — Kirk Schulz, Washington State
- SEC — Mark Keenum, Mississippi State (chair)
- Sun Belt — Jack Hawkins, Troy