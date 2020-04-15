Like Ohio State, Indiana is confirming the addition of a Power Five football transfer.

Way back in December, Jovan Swann opted to enter the NCAA transfer database. Nearly four months later, the erstwhile Stanford defensive lineman revealed via Twitter that had decided to transfer into the Indiana football program.

Wednesday, Indiana confirmed that Swann has been added to its football roster. As a graduate transfer, Swann is eligible to play for the Hoosiers immediately in 2020. The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

“We are pleased to welcome Javon to our program,” head coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “He is a young man from just up the road who started the last couple of years at Stanford. Javon’s a very mature, sound player who will make our team better. He brings us tremendous leadership and production.”

In 12 games this season, Swann was fourth on the team in tackles for loss with 7½ and tied for second with four sacks. Last season, Swann earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors after finishing second on the Cardinal with 4½ sacks.

Swann earned his undergraduate degree from Stanford in human biology. He has already been admitted to the IU Kelley School of Business MBA Management program.

Swann was the second Stanford lineman to enter the portal in less than a week. A couple of days prior, defensive tackle Michael Williams opted for entry into the transfer database.

Williams explained to 247Sports.com at least a partial reasoning behind more than a dozen Stanford players transferring out of the program since the regular season ended: