Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thanks to Michigan football, Jeff Scott has continued to add to his Power Five haul.

In mid-March, Devin Gil took the first step in leaving the Michigan football program by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. A little over a month later, the linebacker announced on Twitter that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at USF.

Gil stated he pulled the trigger on a move to the Bulls “[a]fter discussing this major decision with my family.”

After discussing this major decision with my family I have decided to complete my 5th year at the University of South Florida. #GoBulls pic.twitter.com/0GUsi9HB0t — Devin Gil (@devin_gil) April 14, 2020

As a graduate transfer, Gil will be eligible to play for the AAC school immediately. The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Gil was a three-star member of the Michigan football Class of 2016. He played his high school in Hollywood, Fla., so it’s a homecoming of sorts for the Sunshine State native.

In 40 career games with Michigan football, Gil made 14 starts. A baker’s dozen of those starts came during his redshirt sophomore season in 2018. The other start came the year before.

During his time with the Wolverines, Gil was credited with 47 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

Gil becomes the fifth Power Five transfer Scott has added since he was hired Dec. 9. The others are:

In addition to those, well, additions, USF also brought in Alcorn State transfer Noah Johnson. The quarterback was the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2018. His quarterbacks coach at the FCS school? Pat White, the former West Virginia great who is now USF’s running backs coach. As is the case with the other five, Johnson will be eligible to play for the Bulls in 2020.