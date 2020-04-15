Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A personnel loss for Oklahoma is officially a roster gain for Ohio State.

In mid-March, Trey Sermon announced that he had decided to transfer from the Sooners. A week later, the talented running back indicated on Twitter that he had decided to transfer to the Buckeyes.

Wednesday morning, Ohio State confirmed in a release that Sermon will join the OSU football team for the 2020 season. If there is a 2020 season, of course.

As Sermon heads to Columbus as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Buckeyes. The upcoming season will be his final year of eligibility. He does, though, have a redshirt still available if the need were to arise.

Sermon was a four-star 2017 signee. The Georgia native was rated as the No. 12 back in the country that year.

During his time in Norman, Sermon ran for 2,076 yards and 22 touchdowns. His 13 rushing touchdowns in 2018 led the team, while his 947 yards that same season were good for third. Additionally, the back totaled 391 yards and another three scores on 36 receptions.

An injury led to a premature end of Sermon’s 2019 season after nine games.

If/when the 2020 season kicks off, Ohio State will be looking to replace J.K. Dobbins. The All-American ran for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns this past season. In late December, Dobbins confirmed that he would be leaving OSU early and making himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dobbins’ heir apparent, Master Teague, sustained an Achilles injury in the spring. His availability for the upcoming season is unknown at the moment.

Prior to Teague’s issue, Ohio State had confirmed that Marcus Crowley, whose 237 yards a year ago were fourth on the team, would not be available at all this spring because of an unspecified injury issue. With both Crowley and Teague sidelined, it would’ve left the Buckeyes with just one healthy scholarship running back this spring in Steele Chambers. Chambers ran for 135 yards and a touchdown in 2019.