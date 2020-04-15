For Ohio State, it’s yet another case of the football recruiting rich getting richer.

A couple of weeks ago, we noted that Ohio State had added a five-star running back to its 2021 football recruiting class. Wednesday afternoon, OSU added another big prospect fish as Florida defensive end Tunmise Adeleye announced, “after careful deliberation,” he is “100% committed” to the Buckeyes.

“I want to thank God for blessing me with the talent to play the game that I love so dearly at the collegiate level,” Adeleye wrote. “Today marks the beginning of a journey that I know will be life-altering in nature. Without constant prayer and the guidance I’ve received from my family, and coaches close to me this decision would’ve been 10 times harder. I am thankful for the knowledge, wisdom, and guidance that has been given to me throughout this process.

“I would like to thank THE Ohio State University and their coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at their institution.

“I would like to also send a special thank you shoutout to coach Donnie Smith, my Mother, and my Father for pushing me and guiding me at every stage of my career. I am eternally grateful.”

Adeleye is a four-star 2021 prospect. He’s rated as the No. 4 end in the country. He’s also the No. 8 player regardless of position in the Sunshine State.

Ohio State came into Wednesday with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country; Adeleye’s commitment only further solidifies that ranking. OSU has the most four-star commitments for next year’s class with 11. Only North Carolina (10) is in double digits as well.

OSU has also pulled in commitments from three five-star recruits. The Nos. 2-12 schools have three five-star commits combined.

Of the Buckeyes’ 16 2021 commitments, 11 of them are ranked inside the top 100 on the 247Sports.com‘s composite board. It should be noted, though, that No. 2 Clemson has a slightly higher average ranking per recruit (95.55) than OSU (95.52). All 10 of the Tigers’ commits for next year are either four-star (nine) or five-star (one) prospects.