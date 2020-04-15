Ohio State football
Ohio State adds another four-star recruit to top-ranked 2021 class

By John TaylorApr 15, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
For Ohio State, it’s yet another case of the football recruiting rich getting richer.

A couple of weeks ago, we noted that Ohio State had added a five-star running back to its 2021 football recruiting class. Wednesday afternoon, OSU added another big prospect fish as Florida defensive end Tunmise Adeleye announced, “after careful deliberation,” he is “100% committed” to the Buckeyes.

“I want to thank God for blessing me with the talent to play the game that I love so dearly at the collegiate level,” Adeleye wrote. “Today marks the beginning of a journey that I know will be life-altering in nature. Without constant prayer and the guidance I’ve received from my family, and coaches close to me this decision would’ve been 10 times harder. I am thankful for the knowledge, wisdom, and guidance that has been given to me throughout this process.

“I would like to thank THE Ohio State University and their coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at their institution.

“I would like to also send a special thank you shoutout to coach Donnie Smith, my Mother, and my Father for pushing me and guiding me at every stage of my career. I am eternally grateful.”

Adeleye is a four-star 2021 prospect. He’s rated as the No. 4 end in the country. He’s also the No. 8 player regardless of position in the Sunshine State.

Ohio State came into Wednesday with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country; Adeleye’s commitment only further solidifies that ranking. OSU has the most four-star commitments for next year’s class with 11. Only North Carolina (10) is in double digits as well.

OSU has also pulled in commitments from three five-star recruits. The Nos. 2-12 schools have three five-star commits combined.

Of the Buckeyes’ 16 2021 commitments, 11 of them are ranked inside the top 100 on the 247Sports.com‘s composite board. It should be noted, though, that No. 2 Clemson has a slightly higher average ranking per recruit (95.55) than OSU (95.52). All 10 of the Tigers’ commits for next year are either four-star (nine) or five-star (one) prospects.

Indiana makes signing of Stanford transfer Jovan Swann official

Indiana football
By John TaylorApr 15, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT
Like Ohio State, Indiana is confirming the addition of a Power Five football transfer.

Way back in December, Jovan Swann opted to enter the NCAA transfer database.  Nearly four months later, the erstwhile Stanford defensive lineman revealed via Twitter that had decided to transfer into the Indiana football program.

Wednesday, Indiana confirmed that Swann has been added to its football roster.  As a graduate transfer, Swann is eligible to play for the Hoosiers immediately in 2020.  The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

“We are pleased to welcome Javon to our program,” head coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “He is a young man from just up the road who started the last couple of years at Stanford. Javon’s a very mature, sound player who will make our team better. He brings us tremendous leadership and production.”

In 12 games this season, Swann was fourth on the team in tackles for loss with 7½ and tied for second with four sacks.  Last season, Swann earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors after finishing second on the Cardinal with 4½ sacks.

Swann earned his undergraduate degree from Stanford in human biology.  He has already been admitted to the IU Kelley School of Business MBA Management program.

Swann was the second Stanford lineman to enter the portal in less than a week.  A couple of days prior, defensive tackle Michael Williams opted for entry into the transfer database.

Williams explained to 247Sports.com at least a partial reasoning behind more than a dozen Stanford players transferring out of the program since the regular season ended:

Williams, a two-year starter, told 247Sports that this big run of transfer portal entrants was somewhat expected in Palo Alto. In fact, head coach David Shaw encouraged his players to explore their options knowing how hard it can be to get into graduate school. Williams labeled potential entry into some Stanford graduate programs as “nearly impossible.”

He said Shaw left the door open for the team’s fifth-year seniors to return to school if they want.

“He wants to make the best decisions for us,” Williams said. “He wants us to make the best decisions for ourselves. I appreciate him for it. He actually told me: ‘Visit anywhere you want. Do anything you want to do. Just make the best decision for you. If Stanford is the best decision for you then I know you’ll come.’

CFP committee to Vice President Mike Pence: College football games won’t be played without students back on campus

college football
By John TaylorApr 15, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT
If you need yet another data point that the 2020 college football season possibly (probably?) won’t start as scheduled, here ya go.

At various points over the past couple of weeks, universities such as LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Stanford and Texas would be going to online-only classes through the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. In some cases, that would mean the absolute earliest students would be able to come back on campus is early August.

As previously noted, the College Football Playoff Management Committee, which consists of the 10 FBS commissioners as well as Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, participated in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, the point man for President Donald Trump‘s Coronavirus Task Force. According to Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, the group made one thing perfectly clear to Pence: no students on campus, no games.

“Our players are students. If we’re not in college, we’re not having contests,” Bowlsby told Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.com.

“Our message was, we need to get universities and colleges back open, that we were education-based programs, and we weren’t going to have sports until we had something closer to normal college going on.”

Swarbrick concurred.

“It was a great opportunity to collectively share insights,” the no-fan-of-fan-less-games AD stated. “I want to be clear, I don’t think we offered any insights they didn’t already understand or appreciate, but a lot of the discussion was about the unique nature of college athletics being first and foremost the question we face is whether our universities will reopen and when. We’re never in a position to look at these issues purely through an athletic lens. There is no athletic calculus to engage in if our campuses aren’t reopened.”

Various coaches and administrators have stated that it’ll take anywhere from four to six to eight weeks to prepare for the upcoming college football season.  Doing the math, and noting that Week 0 of the season is set for Aug. 29, on-field prep work could need to begin as soon as late June or early July.

As for a silver lining? We’re reminded by Ross Dellenger of SI.com that there is the possibility that college football players could return to practice before students return to campus. Obviously, such a development would speed up when the 2020 season could commence.

Of course, that still leaves the question of when the 2020 college football season will kick off very much up in the air. By the end of next month, though, there could be a bit more clarity.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day: Any football is better than no football

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireApr 15, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT
Whatever happens with the college football season, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will be ready. Whether we get a full season, a shortened season, or a delayed season, Day says he will be ready to take on whatever is thrown in front of him.

Day spoke to members of the media on Wednesday to give him a chance to offer his opinions on everything going on, or the lack of anything going on during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Among the discussion points during the conference call was the great uncertainty regarding the start of the college football season. Like just about everyone else, Day is unsure what exactly is going to happen with the upcoming season. But as a head coach, the only thing Day can focus on is making sure he is doing whatever it takes to have his team ready to go whenever and wherever the games go on.

“We’ll do whatever we need to do. We’ll make it work — whatever they tell us the parameters are — and we’ll adapt,” Day said during his conference call, according to Heather Dinich of ESPN. And then we’ll play. With this time, there’s a lot of unique situations, so we’re OK with adapting.”

“Any football is better than no football,” Day said during the call. “My thought process in all this is that we need to look at all options. If the ideal situation arises, great. But if not, what are we going to do to come up with some sort of football and keeping everybody safe and healthy?”

Day echoed the importance of having enough time to have players physically prepared for the season that have been shared by his peers in the coaching community. Day suggested a six-week window at a minimum would be ideal.

“We go from there as the medical authorities and people help us with that exact time frame,” Day said. “With that, I think you create models, whatever they are. Those are things we’re just going to keep diving into week after week.”

Ohio State recently closed all summer sessions on campus.

Deadline to rule on college football season on the horizon?

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireApr 15, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT
Will college football be played in the fall? There is currently no definitive answer to that, although the range of opinions continues by the day. But we could very well be coming up on an important deadline to give us some sense of the likelihood college football is played this fall.

The middle of May could be the pivotal point on the calendar to offer a glimpse into college football’s future. According to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, South Carolina president Bob Caselen ha informed board of trustees members he hopes the school can make a decision for the fall semester around May 15, and no later than June 15. While that decision doesn’t directly note college football, it stands to reason that college football will only be played if the campus is open.

Caslen is not alone in this line of thinking with regard to making some decisions about the fall. Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic says other athletic directors and conference commissioners are hoping to see some decisions made around the same time period.

And as our own Bryan Fischer commented, universities around the country will begin to have a stronger feel for what the fall semesters are going to look like once the admissions process gets underway in the middle of May.

Earlier today, Notre Dame athletics director Jack Swarbrick told Mike Tirico of NBC Sports he could not see college football being played in empty stadiums. This was in reaction to noted health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, suggested professional sports could resume later this summer as long as “nobody comes to the stadium.”

Also today, members of the College Football Playoff spoke to Vice President Mike Pence. During their call, it was stressed to the VP that college football simply will not return until campuses are open.

Swarbrick would clarify that point of emphasis by stating all campuses must be open, and not just some.

So, where does this all leave us right now? For now, still wondering. There may not be any definitive answers regarding college football’s schedule for at least another month. The clock is ticking for those decisions to be made, of course. Not only do campuses need to be open to students, but football teams also need to get in shape for fall camps. If there are more and more delays, the idea of college football being played in the spring could become a more realistic scenario.