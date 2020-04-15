Ohio State head coach Ryan Day: Any football is better than no football

Whatever happens with the college football season, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will be ready. Whether we get a full season, a shortened season, or a delayed season, Day says he will be ready to take on whatever is thrown in front of him.

Day spoke to members of the media on Wednesday to give him a chance to offer his opinions on everything going on, or the lack of anything going on during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Among the discussion points during the conference call was the great uncertainty regarding the start of the college football season. Like just about everyone else, Day is unsure what exactly is going to happen with the upcoming season. But as a head coach, the only thing Day can focus on is making sure he is doing whatever it takes to have his team ready to go whenever and wherever the games go on.

“We’ll do whatever we need to do. We’ll make it work — whatever they tell us the parameters are — and we’ll adapt,” Day said during his conference call, according to Heather Dinich of ESPN. And then we’ll play. With this time, there’s a lot of unique situations, so we’re OK with adapting.”

“Any football is better than no football,” Day said during the call. “My thought process in all this is that we need to look at all options. If the ideal situation arises, great. But if not, what are we going to do to come up with some sort of football and keeping everybody safe and healthy?”

Day echoed the importance of having enough time to have players physically prepared for the season that have been shared by his peers in the coaching community. Day suggested a six-week window at a minimum would be ideal.

“We go from there as the medical authorities and people help us with that exact time frame,” Day said. “With that, I think you create models, whatever they are. Those are things we’re just going to keep diving into week after week.”

Ohio State recently closed all summer sessions on campus.

