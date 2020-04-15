Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day: Any football is better than no football

Whatever happens with the college football season, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will be ready. Whether we get a full season, a shortened season, or a delayed season, Day says he will be ready to take on whatever is thrown in front of him.

Day spoke to members of the media on Wednesday to give him a chance to offer his opinions on everything going on, or the lack of anything going on during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Among the discussion points during the conference call was the great uncertainty regarding the start of the college football season. Like just about everyone else, Day is unsure what exactly is going to happen with the upcoming season. But as a head coach, the only thing Day can focus on is making sure he is doing whatever it takes to have his team ready to go whenever and wherever the games go on.

“We’ll do whatever we need to do. We’ll make it work — whatever they tell us the parameters are — and we’ll adapt,” Day said during his conference call, according to Heather Dinich of ESPN. And then we’ll play. With this time, there’s a lot of unique situations, so we’re OK with adapting.”

“Any football is better than no football,” Day said during the call. “My thought process in all this is that we need to look at all options. If the ideal situation arises, great. But if not, what are we going to do to come up with some sort of football and keeping everybody safe and healthy?”

Day echoed the importance of having enough time to have players physically prepared for the season that have been shared by his peers in the coaching community. Day suggested a six-week window at a minimum would be ideal.

“We go from there as the medical authorities and people help us with that exact time frame,” Day said. “With that, I think you create models, whatever they are. Those are things we’re just going to keep diving into week after week.”

Ohio State recently closed all summer sessions on campus.

CFP committee to Vice President Mike Pence: College football games won’t be played without students back on campus

If you need yet another data point that the 2020 college football season possibly (probably?) won’t start as scheduled, here ya go.

At various points over the past couple of weeks, universities such as LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Stanford and Texas would be going to online-only classes through the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. In some cases, that would mean the absolute earliest students would be able to come back on campus is early August.

As previously noted, the College Football Playoff Management Committee, which consists of the 10 FBS commissioners as well as Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, participated in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, the point man for President Donald Trump‘s Coronavirus Task Force. According to Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, the group made one thing perfectly clear to Pence: no students on campus, no games.

“Our players are students. If we’re not in college, we’re not having contests,” Bowlsby told Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.com.

“Our message was, we need to get universities and colleges back open, that we were education-based programs, and we weren’t going to have sports until we had something closer to normal college going on.”

Swarbrick concurred.

“It was a great opportunity to collectively share insights,” the no-fan-of-fan-less-games AD stated. “I want to be clear, I don’t think we offered any insights they didn’t already understand or appreciate, but a lot of the discussion was about the unique nature of college athletics being first and foremost the question we face is whether our universities will reopen and when. We’re never in a position to look at these issues purely through an athletic lens. There is no athletic calculus to engage in if our campuses aren’t reopened.”

Various coaches and administrators have stated that it’ll take anywhere from four to six to eight weeks to prepare for the upcoming college football season.  Doing the math, and noting that Week 0 of the season is set for Aug. 29, on-field prep work could need to begin as soon as late June or early July.

As for a silver lining? We’re reminded by Ross Dellenger of SI.com that there is the possibility that college football players could return to practice before students return to campus. Obviously, such a development would speed up when the 2020 season could commence.

Of course, that still leaves the question of when the 2020 college football season will kick off very much up in the air. By the end of next month, though, there could be a bit more clarity.

Deadline to rule on college football season on the horizon?

Will college football be played in the fall? There is currently no definitive answer to that, although the range of opinions continues by the day. But we could very well be coming up on an important deadline to give us some sense of the likelihood college football is played this fall.

The middle of May could be the pivotal point on the calendar to offer a glimpse into college football’s future. According to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, South Carolina president Bob Caselen ha informed board of trustees members he hopes the school can make a decision for the fall semester around May 15, and no later than June 15. While that decision doesn’t directly note college football, it stands to reason that college football will only be played if the campus is open.

Caslen is not alone in this line of thinking with regard to making some decisions about the fall. Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic says other athletic directors and conference commissioners are hoping to see some decisions made around the same time period.

And as our own Bryan Fischer commented, universities around the country will begin to have a stronger feel for what the fall semesters are going to look like once the admissions process gets underway in the middle of May.

Earlier today, Notre Dame athletics director Jack Swarbrick told Mike Tirico of NBC Sports he could not see college football being played in empty stadiums. This was in reaction to noted health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, suggested professional sports could resume later this summer as long as “nobody comes to the stadium.”

Also today, members of the College Football Playoff spoke to Vice President Mike Pence. During their call, it was stressed to the VP that college football simply will not return until campuses are open.

Swarbrick would clarify that point of emphasis by stating all campuses must be open, and not just some.

So, where does this all leave us right now? For now, still wondering. There may not be any definitive answers regarding college football’s schedule for at least another month. The clock is ticking for those decisions to be made, of course. Not only do campuses need to be open to students, but football teams also need to get in shape for fall camps. If there are more and more delays, the idea of college football being played in the spring could become a more realistic scenario.

Pair of Wofford football players transfer to FBS programs

Wofford continues to be pumping out players ready to take a shot playing at the FBS level. On Wednesday, two Wofford players officially announced their intent to transfer to FBS programs with defensive lineman Thad Mangum heading to USF and offensive lineman Josh Burger officially heading to Texas Tech. Both players announced their graduate transfer decisions on their respective Twitter accounts on Wednesday.

Mangum will be using a sixth year of eligibility to play at USF. The NCAA granted Mangum the sixth year of eligibility because he suffered a knee injury during his redshirt senior year at Wofford last fall. At Wofford, Mangum played in 37 games and recorded 86 tackles and seven sacks. Mangum will arrive at USF with a chance to compete for a starting role with his new program with USF looking to pug some holes on the defensive line this season.

Like Mangum, Burger will have one final year of eligibility he will be suing at Texas Tech. Burger is an experienced starter after starting 25 games for Wofford and earning All-Southern Conference accolades twice. South Florida was also reportedly a program interested din Burger as a transfer option, which is not surprising given the recent buzz about USF and the transfer portal. Also like Mangum, Burger will be given a chance to compete right away for a starting job on Texas Tech’s offensive line.

Burger is the second offensive lineman this offseason to leave Wofford for a P5 program at the FBS level. Blake Jeresaty recently moved to Illinois.

Eight Vanderbilt football players have now entered transfer portal since end of 2019 season

Losing players to the transfer portal is becoming old hat for the Vanderbilt football program.

Players like quarterback Mo Hasan (HERE) and starting left tackle Devin Cochran (HERE) have opted to leave transfer from Vanderbilt football. On Twitter this week, wide receiver C.J. Bolar indicated that he too has “officially entered my name into the transfer portal.”

“I want to thank Coach Mason and staff for looking after me these past couple of years,” Bolar wrote. “I am excited for what’s to come.”

It’s believed that Bolar will have to sit out the 2020 season. If that’s the case, the receiver would then have two years of eligibility to use beginning with the 2021 season.

Bolar was a three-star member of the Vanderbilt football Class of 2018. The Mississippi native was the No. 13 player regardless of position in the state. Only four players on the offensive side of the ball in the Commodores’ class that year were rated higher than Bolar.

As a true freshman, Bolar caught 34 passes, which was good for third on the team. It was also fourth all-time for a Vanderbilt football freshman. He added 440 yards and two touchdowns on those catches.

Injuries helped limit Bolar to just nine games played this past season. In that action, he totaled 79 yards on 11 receptions.

During his time with the Vanderbilt football program, Bolar started 14 of the 22 games in which he played.

All told, Bolar is the eighth Vanderbilt football player to enter the portal since late November. From the Nashville Post:

Bolar joins quarterbacks Mo Hasan (USC), Deuce Wallace and Allan Walters (Mississippi State), offensive tackles Devin Cochran (Georgia Tech) and Carlton Lorenz, and defensive linemen Josia Sa’o and Eddie Zinn-Turner as Vanderbilt players to transfer since the end of the 2019 season.

The Commodores are coming off their sixth straight sub-.500 season under Derek Mason. The three wins were the program’s most since Mason’s first season in 2014. In mid-November, Vandy confirmed that Mason would be returning for his seventh season.