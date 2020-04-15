Pair of Wofford football players transfer to FBS programs

Wofford continues to be pumping out players ready to take a shot playing at the FBS level. On Wednesday, two Wofford players officially announced their intent to transfer to FBS programs with defensive lineman Thad Mangum heading to USF and offensive lineman Josh Burger officially heading to Texas Tech. Both players announced their graduate transfer decisions on their respective Twitter accounts on Wednesday.
#GoBulls pic.twitter.com/y7y3Dr3oa6
— Thad Mangum (@tman5_15) April 15, 2020
Mangum will be using a sixth year of eligibility to play at USF. The NCAA granted Mangum the sixth year of eligibility because he suffered a knee injury during his redshirt senior year at Wofford last fall. At Wofford, Mangum played in 37 games and recorded 86 tackles and seven sacks. Mangum will arrive at USF with a chance to compete for a starting role with his new program with USF looking to pug some holes on the defensive line this season.
Since a kid I have always dreamed of playing for a program such as Texas Tech… Today I turn that dream into a reality and I could not be more excited to announce my commitment to Texas Tech University! pic.twitter.com/FbSWgVaWk0
— Josh Burger (@JoshBurger70) April 15, 2020
🔴SIGNED⚫
Please help us welcome our newest Red Raider, @JoshBurger70! #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/qEBODcZ0hh
— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) April 15, 2020
Like Mangum, Burger will have one final year of eligibility he will be suing at Texas Tech. Burger is an experienced starter after starting 25 games for Wofford and earning All-Southern Conference accolades twice. South Florida was also reportedly a program interested din Burger as a transfer option, which is not surprising given the recent buzz about USF and the transfer portal. Also like Mangum, Burger will be given a chance to compete right away for a starting job on Texas Tech’s offensive line.
Burger is the second offensive lineman this offseason to leave Wofford for a P5 program at the FBS level. Blake Jeresaty recently moved to Illinois.