Penn State football
Getty Images

Former Penn State WR Mac Hippenhammer announces transfer to Miami (OH)

By John TaylorApr 15, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT
1 Comment

The odyssey one erstwhile Penn State football player has been on the past couple of weeks has continued.

In late March, Penn State updated its football roster and, in a surprise development, Mac Hippenhammer‘s awesomely unique name wasn’t on it.  It was subsequently reported that the wide receiver has decided to shift his focus to another sport — baseball.

A week and a half later, though, Hippenhammer entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  That signaled the receiver’s to at least keep his football options open.

On his personal Twitter account late Wednesday morning, Hippenhammer announced that he would be continuing his football playing career at Miami (OH).

“To the folks who made my time worthwhile in State College, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Hippenhammer wrote ina goodbye note to Penn State football. “On to the next part of my life.”

At this point, it’s unclear if Hippenhammer will be joining the MAC school as a graduate transfer.  If he is, Hippenhammer will have two years of eligibility he can begin using in 2020.  If not, he would have to sit out the upcoming season.  That would leave him with one year of eligibility to use in 2021.

Hippenhammer was a three-star member of the Nittany Lions’ Class of 2017.  He was rated as the No. 5 player regardless of position in the state of Indiana.

As a true freshman, Hippenhammer took a redshirt.  The next two seasons, he played in 20 games.  One of those appearances was a start, which came in 2018.

It appears Hippenhammer will finish his PSU football career with seven receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown.  He also returned two punts for 13 yards in 2019.

Deadline to rule on college football season on the horizon?

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireApr 15, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Will college football be played in the fall? There is currently no definitive answer to that, although the range of opinions continues by the day. But we could very well be coming up on an important deadline to give us some sense of the likelihood college football is played this fall.

The middle of May could be the pivotal point on the calendar to offer a glimpse into college football’s future. According to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, South Carolina president Bob Caselen ha informed board of trustees members he hopes the school can make a decision for the fall semester around May 15, and no later than June 15. While that decision doesn’t directly note college football, it stands to reason that college football will only be played if the campus is open.

Caslen is not alone in this line of thinking with regard to making some decisions about the fall. Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic says other athletic directors and conference commissioners are hoping to see some decisions made around the same time period.

And as our own Bryan Fischer commented, universities around the country will begin to have a stronger feel for what the fall semesters are going to look like once the admissions process gets underway in the middle of May.

Earlier today, Notre Dame athletics director Jack Swarbrick told Mike Tirico of NBC Sports he could not see college football being played in empty stadiums. This was in reaction to noted health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, suggested professional sports could resume later this summer as long as “nobody comes to the stadium.”

Also today, members of the College Football Playoff spoke to Vice President Mike Pence. During their call, it was stressed to the VP that college football simply will not return until campuses are open.

Swarbrick would clarify that point of emphasis by stating all campuses must be open, and not just some.

So, where does this all leave us right now? For now, still wondering. There may not be any definitive answers regarding college football’s schedule for at least another month. The clock is ticking for those decisions to be made, of course. Not only do campuses need to be open to students, but football teams also need to get in shape for fall camps. If there are more and more delays, the idea of college football being played in the spring could become a more realistic scenario.

Pair of Wofford football players transfer to FBS programs

Photo by David Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireApr 15, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Wofford continues to be pumping out players ready to take a shot playing at the FBS level. On Wednesday, two Wofford players officially announced their intent to transfer to FBS programs with defensive lineman Thad Mangum heading to USF and offensive lineman Josh Burger officially heading to Texas Tech. Both players announced their graduate transfer decisions on their respective Twitter accounts on Wednesday.

Mangum will be using a sixth year of eligibility to play at USF. The NCAA granted Mangum the sixth year of eligibility because he suffered a knee injury during his redshirt senior year at Wofford last fall. At Wofford, Mangum played in 37 games and recorded 86 tackles and seven sacks. Mangum will arrive at USF with a chance to compete for a starting role with his new program with USF looking to pug some holes on the defensive line this season.

Like Mangum, Burger will have one final year of eligibility he will be suing at Texas Tech. Burger is an experienced starter after starting 25 games for Wofford and earning All-Southern Conference accolades twice. South Florida was also reportedly a program interested din Burger as a transfer option, which is not surprising given the recent buzz about USF and the transfer portal. Also like Mangum, Burger will be given a chance to compete right away for a starting job on Texas Tech’s offensive line.

Burger is the second offensive lineman this offseason to leave Wofford for a P5 program at the FBS level. Blake Jeresaty recently moved to Illinois.

Eight Vanderbilt football players have now entered transfer portal since end of 2019 season

Vanderbilt football
Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 15, 2020, 3:59 PM EDT
1 Comment

Losing players to the transfer portal is becoming old hat for the Vanderbilt football program.

Players like quarterback Mo Hasan (HERE) and starting left tackle Devin Cochran (HERE) have opted to leave transfer from Vanderbilt football. On Twitter this week, wide receiver C.J. Bolar indicated that he too has “officially entered my name into the transfer portal.”

“I want to thank Coach Mason and staff for looking after me these past couple of years,” Bolar wrote. “I am excited for what’s to come.”

It’s believed that Bolar will have to sit out the 2020 season. If that’s the case, the receiver would then have two years of eligibility to use beginning with the 2021 season.

Bolar was a three-star member of the Vanderbilt football Class of 2018. The Mississippi native was the No. 13 player regardless of position in the state. Only four players on the offensive side of the ball in the Commodores’ class that year were rated higher than Bolar.

As a true freshman, Bolar caught 34 passes, which was good for third on the team. It was also fourth all-time for a Vanderbilt football freshman. He added 440 yards and two touchdowns on those catches.

Injuries helped limit Bolar to just nine games played this past season. In that action, he totaled 79 yards on 11 receptions.

During his time with the Vanderbilt football program, Bolar started 14 of the 22 games in which he played.

All told, Bolar is the eighth Vanderbilt football player to enter the portal since late November. From the Nashville Post:

Bolar joins quarterbacks Mo Hasan (USC), Deuce Wallace and Allan Walters (Mississippi State), offensive tackles Devin Cochran (Georgia Tech) and Carlton Lorenz, and defensive linemen Josia Sa’o and Eddie Zinn-Turner as Vanderbilt players to transfer since the end of the 2019 season.

The Commodores are coming off their sixth straight sub-.500 season under Derek Mason. The three wins were the program’s most since Mason’s first season in 2014. In mid-November, Vandy confirmed that Mason would be returning for his seventh season.

WATCH: Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick reiterates he ‘can’t see playing in empty stadiums’

By John TaylorApr 15, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A prominent figure in Notre Dame athletics is making his feelings known about fan-less games.  Yet again.

Here’s Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick earlier this month.

“I don’t see a model where we play, at least any extended number of games, in facilities where we don’t have fans,” Swarbrick told ESPN.com. “College football is about the cheerleaders and the band and the campus environment on game day. We’re interested in solutions that allow us to have a traditional game-day experience.”

Now, fast-forward to Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the country’s foremost infectious disease experts, stated during an interview that pro sports could resume in the summer, provided there were no fans in the stadiums.  Appearing on NBC‘s Lunch Talk Live with host Mike Tirico, Swarbrick was again asked about his feelings on fan-less games.  And, again, he reiterated he’s no fan of no fans.

“It is not for me,” the Notre Dame AD stated succinctly. “I don’t know how we reopen our campuses.  Put students back in dorms and in dining halls.  And then say we can’t be in a football stadium together.  That doesn’t feel compatible to me.

“Beyond the fact I think college football needs the marching band and the cheerleaders and the fans and everything that’s essential to the experience.  This is more about, we have to be consistent in our approach.  I’m not sure how you say ‘we’re okay with the students engaging on the field, but not fans in the stands.’

“Now, might there be approaches to fans in the stands that are a little different, that help ensure safety? Absolutely.  But I can’t see playing in empty stadiums.”

In the video below, Swarbrick discusses the phone call he was on with Vice President Mike Pence earlier Tuesday.