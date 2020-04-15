The odyssey one erstwhile Penn State football player has been on the past couple of weeks has continued.
In late March, Penn State updated its football roster and, in a surprise development, Mac Hippenhammer‘s awesomely unique name wasn’t on it. It was subsequently reported that the wide receiver has decided to shift his focus to another sport — baseball.
A week and a half later, though, Hippenhammer entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. That signaled the receiver’s to at least keep his football options open.
On his personal Twitter account late Wednesday morning, Hippenhammer announced that he would be continuing his football playing career at Miami (OH).
“To the folks who made my time worthwhile in State College, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Hippenhammer wrote ina goodbye note to Penn State football. “On to the next part of my life.”
At this point, it’s unclear if Hippenhammer will be joining the MAC school as a graduate transfer. If he is, Hippenhammer will have two years of eligibility he can begin using in 2020. If not, he would have to sit out the upcoming season. That would leave him with one year of eligibility to use in 2021.
Hippenhammer was a three-star member of the Nittany Lions’ Class of 2017. He was rated as the No. 5 player regardless of position in the state of Indiana.
As a true freshman, Hippenhammer took a redshirt. The next two seasons, he played in 20 games. One of those appearances was a start, which came in 2018.
It appears Hippenhammer will finish his PSU football career with seven receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown. He also returned two punts for 13 yards in 2019.