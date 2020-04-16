Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alabama football certainly likes itself some President Trump.

Over the past several days, sports has taken a central seat when it comes to reopening the economy amidst the coronavirus pandemic. While professional sports have been a central focus of that part of the conversation, college football was added to the discussion this week as well.

During his daily press briefing Thursday, the POTUS discussed a phased approach to opening the country back up. In doing so, Alabama football was used as an example by President Trump to getting back to some semblance of normal.

“Our normal is if you have 100,00 people in an Alabama football game. Or 110,000 to be exact,” this country’s president stated. “We want 110,000 people there. We want every seat occupied.”

It should be noted that Bryant-Denny Stadium’s capacity is in the neighborhood of 102,000.

That said, the official Twitter account of Alabama football took note of the public shoutout from President Trump.

“That’s what we like to hear Mr. President!” the tweet began. “We will keep doing our part to make this happen.”

That’s what we like to hear Mr. President! We will keep doing our part to make this happen. @realDonaldTrump #SocialDistancing #RollTide

pic.twitter.com/L4MiRWyVmz — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) April 17, 2020

In November of last year, Alabama played host to President Trump for the LSU game in Tuscaloosa. In April of 2018, Alabama’s 2017 national championship team was feted by the POTUS at the White House.

In the 2016 presidential election, Trump won 62.1 percent of the vote in the state of Alabama. Trump’s challenger, Hillary Clinton, won 34.4 percent.