Arizona safety Scottie Young backpedals into transfer portal

Whenever Arizona returns to the football field, they will do so without a key member of the secondary.

According to a tweet, Wildcats’ starting safety Scottie Young has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Young had a checkered tenure in Tucson on and off the field. He has started since arriving as a true freshman but also was involved in an alleged domestic violence case. Charges in that incident were eventually dismissed but he did miss the 2018 season opener due to a separate suspension.

Last season, Young started every game and finished fourth on the roster with 66 tackles.

The departure of another veteran player is extra painful for head coach Kevin Sumlin. Arizona has just four safeties left on their roster for 2020. One of them is senior Jarrius Wallace but depth behind him is extremely thin.

No word on any potential destinations for Young, who is expected to be eligible right away next season.