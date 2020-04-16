While most other schools continue working on their 2021 classes, Baylor football continues to add to its class. As is another FBS school as well.

On its Twitter account Wednesday, Baylor confirmed that football recruit Victor Obi has officially signed with the school and been added to the roster. Despite the fact that Obi is just 17-years-old, he already has one season of college football under his belt as the weakside defensive end spent the 2019 season at Kilgore Junior College.

Obi will come into the Baylor football program armed with three seasons of eligibility. The lineman is expected to redshirt the 2020 season, however. That would still, though, leave him those same three years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Baylor currently has the No. 54 Class of 2020 in the country. That class is also ninth in the Big 12.

In addition to Baylor, Eastern Michigan and also added to its current football recruiting haul.

According to the MAC school, Coleon Smith has signed on as part of EMU’s 2020 recruiting class. A three-star signee, Smith is rated as the No. 56 player regardless of position in the state of Michigan.

“We have been recruiting Coleon for a long, long time,” said head coach Chris Creighton in a statement. “He and his mother came on an official visit last June. He ended up deciding to commit to Indiana, however, things fell through. He is from eastern Michigan and we are Eastern Michigan University! We love it when great people, who are talented, choose to represent their region. Coleon has the chance to be an outstanding offensive lineman for us. We are excited about landing another Big 10 caliber player on our roster.”

Prior to Smith’s signing, EMU carried the No. 8 class in the MAC.