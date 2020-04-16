College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on April 16, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Michigan DE talks ‘betrayal’ of coach whose move to Ohio State made his ‘stomach turn a little bit’

THE SYNOPSIS: Defensive line coach Greg Mattison left Michigan the previous January to take over as co-defensive coordinator at rival Ohio State. That move didn’t sit well with Aidan Hutchinson. At all.

2017

THE HEADLINE: VIDEO: Nebraska helps military dad reunite with family at spring game

THE SYNOPSIS: These types of videos will never, ever get old.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State breaks own national spring game attendance mark

THE SYNOPSIS: 100,189 fans showed up at the scrimmage, topping the 99,391 from the year before.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Condoleezza Rice has conservative stance on College Football Playoff expansion

THE SYNOPSIS: See what we did there?

2014

THE HEADLINE: Losing USC QB battle won’t lead to Max Browne transfer

THE SYNOPSIS: Two-and-a-half years later, Browne left USC. Two weeks after that, he transferred to Pitt.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Chizik still juggling Auburn’s QB decision

THE SYNOPSIS: A guy you may have heard of, Cam Newton, ultimately won the job. Later that year, that same guy claimed the Heisman Trophy.