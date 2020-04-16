Thanks to a Georgia football staffer, there’s some good news to share amidst this worldwide health maelstrom.

Back on March 13, we noted that Kirby Smart and other members of the Georgia football program were told to self-quarantine in the beginning stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Eleven days prior to that, a member of that extended Georgia football staff, video coordinator Jeremy Klawsky, was hospitalized for what was initially diagnosed as the flu. March 18, however, Klawsky was confirmed as having tested positive for COVID-19.

The 32-year-old Klawsky was in intensive care for four weeks. His breathing tube was removed in early April. Thursday, after six weeks in the hospital, Klawsky was released, the Georgia football program confirmed.

From the release:

Piedmont staff organized a “Hero’s Walk” where members of the hospital staff including physicians, nurses, therapists, administrators and other support staff, lined the hallways of the hospital to bid him farewell and congratulate him on his recovery. Georgia Athletic Association staff were allowed to participate in this touching ceremony by waiting outside the hospital to view Jeremy and his family as he exited. The Athletic Association staff attendance demonstrated support for him as well as showed appreciation to the many healthcare workers who participated in his care during his hospitalization.

The healthcare facility also posted a video of the “Hero’s Walk” on its Twitter account.

This is what victory looks like. This is what hope looks like. Jeremy Klawsky arrived at Piedmont Athens Regional weeks ago. He was critically ill with COVID-19, but he recovered and was discharged today as hundreds cheered. Thank you for hundreds of new reasons to hope. pic.twitter.com/zgUEW9YRjB — Piedmont Healthcare (@PiedmontHealth) April 16, 2020

“Jeremy is a great member of our staff,” the Georgia football head coach told ESPN.com. “He has always been an extremely hard worker and an expert with our video. We are excited about the step he took in his recovery today, being discharged from the hospital. We look forward to continuing to support Jeremy as he recovers. Thank you to all the staff at Piedmont Athens Regional, who worked tirelessly to help Jeremy.”