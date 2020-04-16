Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thanks to an erstwhile Oregon football player, we have back-to-back kicker posts on CFT. Woohoo?

Regardless, Adam Stack made the first official step in a move away from the Oregon football program by entering the NCAA transfer database. This week, Stack took the second step as the Honolulu native announced on Twitter that he will be moving on to Hawaii.

“There’s no place like home!” the kicker wrote. “Thank you to the UH staff for the opportunity to play in front of my family and represent the state of Hawai‘i.”

There’s no place like home! Thank you to the UH staff for the opportunity to play in front of my family and represent the state of Hawai‘i #COMMITTED 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/Lw6u5IMj81 — Adam Stack (@adamstack_) April 14, 2020

At this point, it’s unclear if Stack will join the Hawaii football roster as a graduate transfer. With immediate eligibility, he would have two seasons he can use the next two years. Without it, he’d sit out 2020, leaving him with a year in 2021.

As a true freshman in 2017, Stack served as the Ducks’ primary punter. He averaged 38.4 yards per on his 62 punts.

Because of injury, Stack spent the following season as the Ducks’ primary placekicker. In addition to converting all 36 point-afters, he went six of 10 on field goals.

Stack ended up leaving the Oregon football team two games into the 2019 season.

Stack will be coming to a Hawaii football team that will be under new management. In mid-January, Nick Rolovich left to take over for Mike Leach at Washington State. A week later, Todd Graham was named as Rolovich’s replacement.

Hawaii football is coming off its best season since 2010. Included in a 10-win season was the program’s first appearance in the Mountain West Conference championship game. Of course, that appearance ended in a loss to Boise State.